Reports - Real Madrid eye move for two Premier League stars

Real Madrid are said to be looking at Manchester City's Sergio Aguero and Chelsea's Olivier Giroud as potential signings. The Los Blancos have been left short of attacking options since the departure of Luka Jovic to Frankfurt on loan for the rest season.

According to AS, Real Madrid have reportedly registered an interest in Sergio Aguero and Olivier Giroud. Zinedine Zidane is eager to find a perfect short-term option with the necessary ability and experience.

Sergio Aguero is widely regarded as one of the best strikers of his generation. The Argentine has helped revolutionize Manchester City since joining the club in the summer of 2011. On the last day of his debut season with the club, he scored a 94th-minute winner against Queens Park Rangers that earned City its first league title in 44 years.

Aguero is currently Manchester City's highest goal-scorer of all time. However, the Argentine has been unable to make an impact in a Manchester City shirt in recent years due to recurring injuries. The 32-year-old has entered the final six months of his contract, which expires at the end of the season. This will make him a free agent next summer.

Olivier Giroud, on the other hand, is a striker that is in red hot form. He was heavily linked with a move away from Chelsea in the summer but decided to stay with the Blues and fight for his place.

Giroud's performances have been impressive in recent months but he continues to be left on the bench by Frank Lampard. This has led to him being linked with a move to a number of European clubs.

Real Madrid will look to bolster their attacking options in January

Real Madrid have been heavily dependent on French striker Karim Benzema in recent seasons. The Frenchman has become the Los Blancos' talisman since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, and Real Madrid tends to suffer in the absence of their star striker.

Zinedine Zidane is keen to sign a striker in January or next summer to provide back-up and competition to Karim Benzema. Real have been linked with moves for the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland. However, given the current financial situation, it seems unlikely that Real Madrid can afford such deals.

This is why the Spanish giants are likely to look for options in the free agent market. Olivier Giroud and Sergio Aguero will both become free agents in the summer unless they sign contract extensions with their respective clubs before the end of the season.