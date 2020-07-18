Real Madrid right-back Alvaro Odriozola wins Bundesliga and La Liga in the same season 

Álvaro Odriozola will get his hands on two winner's medals this season, as the Spaniard played a role in Real Madrid's triumph in the La Liga and as well as Bayern Munich's stroll to the Bundesliga title while on loan in the second half of the season.

The right-back started the campaign in La Liga, appearing 4 times for Real Madrid, before making a move to Germany during the January transfer window. Although he failed to establish himself in Germany, he made three appearances in the Bundesliga earning him a winner's medal with the record German champions.

Real Madrid man wins La Liga and Bundesliga

Alvaro Odriozola struggled for game time in the first half of the La Liga season, despite being the only natural replacement for Dani Carvajal. Eyebrows were raised when Zinedine Zidane allowed the 24-year-old to move to Germany on loan, with Bayern Munich looking to provide competition to Benjamin Pavard.

However, the former Real Sociedad man managed just 153 minutes in the Bundesliga under Hansi Flick. With the loan spell ending in June, Odriozola will likely be back at Madrid next season with potential suitors discouraged by his considerable wages of seven million euros before tax.

With Achraf Hakimi's move to Inter Milan, Odriozola might get another go with the Los Blancos with neither Castilla fullbacks Guillem nor Sergio López showing enough promise to be promised game time with the first-team squad.

Real Madrid won the La Liga this season despite trailing Barcelona in the table during the lockdown. The record champions won their 34th La Liga title on Wednesday beating Villarreal two goals to one, with talisman Karim Benzema scoring a brace.

Zinedine Zidane's stock rose as a manager after the Frenchman guided his squad to a thrilling league victory.

His team regained the League title despite having, what many fans believe to be an ageing squad and one that had failed to catch the imagination last season. The World Cup winner relied on a spine of established superstars and integrated the likes of Federico Valverde and Ferland Mendy into the team.

Dani Carvajal has played 3,225 minutes in the league for Real Madrid this season, despite being just 28, he has played a lot of football.

So a capable backup is needed, so Odriozola might reclaim his position in the side. Or, Zidane might play left-footed Ferland Mendy at right-back as he has done on occasion this season.