Real Madrid's defensive struggles evident despite win over Real Betis

Real Madrid remain unbeaten in La Liga after three matches, with their latest being a narrow 1-0 win on the road against Real Betis.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side has also now kept their first clean sheet of the season, but there remain a lot of cracks in the team that need to be addressed.

The Blancos’ three matches of the season have served up everything that is good and bad about the team. In their first match, they routed Alaves 4-1 in what was an attacking masterclass.

However, they reverted to type in their second league match against Levante, which ended 3-3. They may have won their last game against Betis, but they were a tad bit unconvincing.

Los Blancos labour to 1-0 win over Betis

Real Madrid still have the attacking quality to trouble any opponent and they demonstrated that perfectly against Real Betis on Sunday.

Dani Carvajal’s goal was well-worked as the right-back volleyed the ball into the net after latching onto a pinpoint cross from Karim Benzema.

However, Betis equally had their moments. Manuel Pellegrini’s side carved the Blancos open several times but were only let down by their poor finishing.

Ancelotti’s side is yet to lose this season and currently sit joint-top of La Liga with seven points, but they are struggling to win games and that should be a concern.

🎙️ @MrAncelotti: "I think we controlled the match well, we were just missing some attacking intensity in the 1st half. We played well in the second, where we won more balls when pressing forward, and had more chances. The team’s intensity grew." pic.twitter.com/GECK27GXrd — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) August 28, 2021

Real Madrid's defensive problems evident

Real Madrid’s summer has been largely dominated by news of Kylian Mbappe’s impending move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

While the French superstar will undoubtedly improve the team, there is a need to address their defensive problems as well.

Ancelotti has been forced to tweak and change his back four for each game. The Italian manager opted for Eder Militao and Nacho Fernandez as his central defensive duo last week and settled on Militao and David Alaba against Betis.

"It was a difficult game, in the second half we controlled it better, we improved in everything: passes, pressure...our play wasn't spectacular, but we kept a clean sheet, which was important," Ancelotti said after the game, as quoted by Marca.

"In the first half we lacked intensity in defence. The changes are to refresh and in the second half we upped the intensity. We can play with more intensity."

While Real Madrid did not concede against Betis, the Blancos’ defensive problems remain evident and an opponent with more quality would have punished them for it.

