Real Madrid's Karim Benzema stakes early claim for Pichichi after putting Alaves to the sword

Carlo Ancelotti’s second stint as Real Madrid manager began in perfect fashion as Los Blancos coasted to a comfortable victory against Deportivo Alaves on Saturday.

After watching rivals Atletico Madrid win the league title last season, Real Madrid are currently aiming to wrestle it back to the white side of the city. Their title challenge got off to the perfect start with a 4-1 rout of Alaves.

Real Madrid made a slow start to the game and were a bit lethargic in the first half, but they made amends after the break to put their opponents to the sword.

💪☕️ Starting @LaLigaEN with a win!

💥 @Benzema scores a brace, @Nacho slides in for a goal and @vinijr adds the cherry on top!



📰📸 Re-live last night's win! 👇 — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) August 15, 2021

Nacho Fernandes and Vinicius Jr. got on the scoresheet for Real Madrid, while Karim Benzema struck twice.

The French striker has been in imperious form over the last three seasons and he seems to be in great shape for the current campaign as well. He has been Madrid’s main source of goals since Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure and he looks primed to lead the line once again.

The 33-year-old was at the forefront of the Blancos’ huge victory over Alaves on Saturday. He opened the scoring to shift the momentum in Madrid’s favor at a point when the team were badly struggling for a breakthrough.

Real Madrid's Benzema stakes claim for Pichichi

When Ancelotti turned up for his post-match press conference, he was quick to praise Benzema’s all-round play, describing him as a “complete player.”

That is not far-fetched at all, and the Frenchman could actually win the Pichichi (La Liga top scorer) now that Lionel Messi is no longer around. Last season, only the Argentina superstar scored more goals than Benzema in the Spanish top flight.

"With Benzema, to just call him a forward is selling him short. He's a complete player. He has great personality too,” Ancelotti said, as quoted by Marca.

"Compared to the player I knew six years ago, he's much more complete and has much more personality."

Benzema has scored 21, 21 and 23 goals in the last three La Liga seasons, respectively. With Messi gone, he is among the favorites to lay his hands on the Pichichi.

