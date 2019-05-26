Real Madrid's top 5 transfer targets this summer

Time for Perez to spring into action

Perhaps it all started when Zinedine Zidane called that press conference on May 31 last year to announce his shocking departure from Real Madrid. Or it might have even started perhaps when Cristiano Ronaldo boarded the plane to Turin to sign that eye-watering deal with Juventus, marking an end to his 9-year stint at Santiago Bernabeu. Nevertheless, at this point in time, discussion about the root cause of Real Madrid's disastrous season that ensued, seems futile.

What's more riveting is Real Madrid's activity in the transfer window that lies ahead. After what was an unsatisfactory year, to say the least, for the Bernabeu faithful, Perez will have to ensure some much-needed changes are made prior to the start of the new season.

The rumour mill has already begun churning out some real gripping stories. On that note, let us take a look at the Spanish giants' top five transfer targets.

#5 Paul Pogba

With Modric inching closer to his retirement and Toni Kroos being a shadow of his former self, Zidane will be looking for reinforcements in the midfield department. Paul Pogba is one of the few names that strikes one's mind as such.

Prior to Mourinho's sacking, Pogba was evidently desiring a move away from Old Trafford. Nonetheless, Mourinho's departure appeased his reservations for the time being. Still, his future at United is up in the air after the Red Devils finished sixth in the Premier League, thus missing out on a place in the Champions League.

His compatriot, Zinedine Zidane, is a noted admirer of him and might prove helpful in luring him to Santiago Bernabeu. The financial aspect of the deal could be a major stumbling block as a player of Pogba's standard would definitely not come cheap. Besides, Manchester United will fully exploit his sale to procure funds for their upcoming recruits.

