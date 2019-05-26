×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Real Madrid's top 5 transfer targets this summer

Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
859   //    26 May 2019, 19:45 IST

Time for Perez to spring into action
Time for Perez to spring into action

Perhaps it all started when Zinedine Zidane called that press conference on May 31 last year to announce his shocking departure from Real Madrid. Or it might have even started perhaps when Cristiano Ronaldo boarded the plane to Turin to sign that eye-watering deal with Juventus, marking an end to his 9-year stint at Santiago Bernabeu. Nevertheless, at this point in time, discussion about the root cause of Real Madrid's disastrous season that ensued, seems futile.

What's more riveting is Real Madrid's activity in the transfer window that lies ahead. After what was an unsatisfactory year, to say the least, for the Bernabeu faithful, Perez will have to ensure some much-needed changes are made prior to the start of the new season.

The rumour mill has already begun churning out some real gripping stories. On that note, let us take a look at the Spanish giants' top five transfer targets.

#5 Paul Pogba

Manchester United v Cardiff City - Premier League
Manchester United v Cardiff City - Premier League

With Modric inching closer to his retirement and Toni Kroos being a shadow of his former self, Zidane will be looking for reinforcements in the midfield department. Paul Pogba is one of the few names that strikes one's mind as such.

Prior to Mourinho's sacking, Pogba was evidently desiring a move away from Old Trafford. Nonetheless, Mourinho's departure appeased his reservations for the time being. Still, his future at United is up in the air after the Red Devils finished sixth in the Premier League, thus missing out on a place in the Champions League.

His compatriot, Zinedine Zidane, is a noted admirer of him and might prove helpful in luring him to Santiago Bernabeu. The financial aspect of the deal could be a major stumbling block as a player of Pogba's standard would definitely not come cheap. Besides, Manchester United will fully exploit his sale to procure funds for their upcoming recruits.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
Manchester United Real Madrid CF Football Eden Hazard Paul Pogba Football Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News La Liga Transfer News
Advertisement
5 top players Real Madrid need to sign this summer
RELATED STORY
5 Top clubs who are set for a busy transfer window this summer
RELATED STORY
5 players who could be sold for €100m or more this summer
RELATED STORY
Predicting the 5 Top Transfers that could happen during the Summer Transfer Window
RELATED STORY
Six major transfers which could take place this summer
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Transfers to look forward to this summer
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Transfer News: Los Blancos confident of landing Eden Hazard and Paul Pogba
RELATED STORY
Transfer News - Pogba's Real Dream might come true, Rakitic in Manchester United's summer shortlist, Hazard move to Madrid in progress and many more
RELATED STORY
La Liga rumours: Real Madrid prioritize two Premier League superstars over Kylian Mbappe
RELATED STORY
4 players who can make Real Madrid unstoppable next season
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
International Friendlies 2019
28 May LAO SRI 05:00 PM Laos vs Sri Lanka
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FT FRO CHI
0 - 0
 Frosinone vs Chievo
FT BOL NAP
3 - 2
 Bologna vs Napoli
FT TOR LAZ
3 - 1
 Torino vs Lazio
Today SAM JUV 09:30 PM Sampdoria vs Juventus
Tomorrow INT EMP 12:00 AM Internazionale vs Empoli
Tomorrow FIO GEN 12:00 AM Fiorentina vs Genoa
Tomorrow SPA MIL 12:00 AM SPAL vs Milan
Tomorrow ROM PAR 12:00 AM Roma vs Parma
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Ligue 1
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us