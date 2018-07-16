Real Madrid's top five transfer targets this summer

It's time for Florentino Pérez to get his skates on!

It's hardly news anymore that Real Madrid have gone down massive changes since accomplishing their Champions League three-peat on 26 May when they triumphed over Jürgen Klopp's Liverpool to draw the curtain over their substandard season, ending on a high note.

Zinedine Zidane has bidden adieu to Los Blancos, Julen Lopetegui has taken up the managerial position, the sensational transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus has materialised, and Álvaro Odriozola has been signed for £27m.

As such, the Spanish giants are in dire need of reinforcements particularly after the void created by the Portuguese megastar - Cristiano Ronaldo. High time for Florentino Pérez to step up to the plate!

On the other hand, the World Cup has also come to an end with France clinching their second title post the 1998 triumph.

With the transfer market in full swing, it's the ideal time for Real Madrid to pull off some much-needed signings in order to further bolster their star-studded squad for the coming 2018/19 season.

On that note, let us take a look at Los Blancos' top five transfer targets.

#5 Rodrigo

Julen Lopetegui is pushing for this move

As per reports, Rodrigo has found a place on Julen Lopetegui's radar on the back of his exceptional performances in La Liga last season. The former Spain manager recognizes the potential move of Karim Benzema to Italian club Napoli, and believes Rodrigo could be the perfect replacement for the French striker.

In the 2017-18 season, the Valencia star notched up 19 goals and engineered 7 assists in 44 appearances. Needless to say, Lopetegui has faith in Rodrigo as evidenced by the inclusion of the 27 year old in Spain's 23-man final squad for World Cup 2018.

If the transfer takes place, Rodrigo will once again ply his trade at Santiago Bernabeu having already played for Los Blancos after passing through the Celta Vigo ranks.

