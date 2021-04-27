Champions League 2020-21: Real Madrid’s wobbly form means it is advantage, Chelsea

The first UEFA Champions League semi-final of the season will see Chelsea travel to the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium on Tuesday to face Real Madrid.

While both teams have been embroiled in huge controversy following their involvement in the European Super League, ironically this match is pivotal for both sides to get their hands on a European trophy.

Real Madrid have won the Champions League more times than any other side and are in the hunt for a record 14th European crown.

As for Chelsea, the Blues have been one of the most in-form teams in Europe over the last three months. They have lost just twice since Thomas Tuchel took charge of the team back in January.

Real Madrid’s drop in form

While the Los Blancos are unbeaten in 17 matches, they’ve had too many draws for their liking in that time. Zinedine Zidane’s side has drawn and failed to score in three of their last four games; a wobbly form that threatens to derail their chances of winning La Liga.

Real Madrid were at their best when they beat Liverpool in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals, but a lot has changed since then.

They still look strong defensively but their attack seems to have lost its bite. Perhaps the return of Eden Hazard from injury could give Madrid some much-needed attacking potency ahead of their Champions League clash against Chelsea.

👔 Zidane: "What we want is to put in a good performance."#UCL pic.twitter.com/rTKG25FtPs — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) April 26, 2021

Advertisement

Chelsea threat looms large for Zidane and Madrid

Unfortunately for Real Madrid, their poor form has coincided with a time when Chelsea are at their very best.

Thomas Tuchel’s side has kept 16 clean sheets in their last 21 games, an impressive statistic that highlights just how good they are defensively.

West Ham United v Chelsea - Premier League

The Blues are also coming on the back of a morale-boosting win over West Ham United in the Premier League and will have the impetus to take away a positive result from Spain later tonight.

"It's a semi-final and it's going to be a tough game," Zidane admitted ahead of Tuesday’s showdown, as quoted by Marca.

"I think they're going to be a team that attacks and defends. We have to be attentive, defend well and when it comes to creating chances, do it like on many occasions. We need to be at our best to hurt Chelsea."

Indeed, Real Madrid will need to up their game if they want to beat Chelsea. The match will also be a special occasion for Eden Hazard, who will be facing his former club for the first time since making the switch to Real Madrid.