Reports: Real Madrid close to sealing deal for former Barcelona star

Barcelona fans will definitely not be pleased with this transfer

Real Madrid are all set to announce the signing of former Barcelona striker Sandro

What’s the story?

Real Madrid are close to completing the signing of Malaga striker Sandro Ramirez. The former Barcelona player has been in stunning form for Malaga this season and Los Blancos see him as a cheap and suitable replacement for the departing Alvaro Morata. According to reports in Managing Madrid (via Onda Cero), the deal for Sandro is imminent and a paltry fee of €6 million has been agreed between the two clubs.

The Spaniard has made 32 senior appearances for his former club Barcelona and it will be interesting to see how the Blaugrana fans react if Sandro does indeed end up joining Real Madrid.

In case you didn’t know...

Sandro will be hoping to inspire Spain to the Euro U-21 title

Sandro spent 2 seasons of his senior career at Barcelona before making a move to Malaga where he proved to be an instant success. The Spaniard was one of the best strikers in La Liga last season and he was heavily linked with a move to Premier League side Everton.

However, with Alvaro Morata most likely on his way out, the Madrid hierarchy have identified Sandro as a perfect replacement. Still only 21, the Malaga man could grow to become a world-class striker in the future.

Also read: 5 players close to signing for Manchester United this summer

The heart of the matter

Real Madrid have been linked with plenty of big names like Kylian Mbappe and Donnarrumma, but they are also very close to completing some intelligent deals for talented youngsters like Theo Hernandez and Dani Ceballos. Sandro has proved that he is capable of mixing it with the big boys and he could prove to be an excellent backup option for the All Whites.

A strong forward, capable of making intelligent runs, Sandro is destined to achieve great things in the future.

Also read: 8 biggest transfers which might actually happen this season

Video

Author’s take

One of the best young talents in La Liga at the moment, Sandro Ramirez is definitely more than worth the €6 million fee. A quick, powerful and prolific striker, Sandro will add something extra to the already impressive Madrid frontline.

Real Madrid should not hesitate in signing the former Barcelona man and should do everything in their efforts to complete the signing as soon as possible.

Also read: OFFICIAL: Real Madrid defender joins Real Sociedad