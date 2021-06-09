Real Madrid set to make opening offer for French superstar - Reports

Real Madrid is set to resume their pursuit of PSG forward Kylian Mbappe. Los Blancos have had a long-standing interest in the French superstar and are reportedly readying an opening offer for him.

According to Defensa Central, Real Madrid will offer a player plus cash deal to PSG for Kylian Mbappe. The deal would see Real Madrid pay €75 million and offer French defender Raphael Varane in exchange for Kylian Mbappe.

Kylian Mbappe burst onto the scene during his time with AS Monaco. In just his second season as a professional footballer, Mbappe scored 26 goals in 44 appearances in all competitions for Monaco as he guided them to a Ligue 1 title, and the Champions League semi-finals.

Mbappe joined French giants PSG on a one-year loan deal with an obligation to buy for €180 million at the end of the loan spell in the summer of 2017. His transfer to PSG made him the second-most expensive player in football history.

Whilst at PSG, Mbappe has led the club to three Ligue 1 titles, three Coupe de France titles, two Coupe de La Ligue's, and a Champions League final. He has won Ligue 1 Player of the Year twice and has finished as the top scorer of Ligue 1 three times.

His incredible performances for PSG and France at the international level have made him one of the most sought-after players in world football.

Real Madrid is desperate to make some statement signings this summer after enduring a poor 2020-21 campaign. The Spanish giants are set to prioritize the signing of Mbappe this summer.

Real Madrid has been heavily dependent on the goal-scoring abilities of Karim Benzema this season and has made the signing of a top-quality forward their No.1 priority. The club's hierarchy reportedly views Mbappe as a long-term replacement for Benzema.

Real Madrid believe 'unhappy' Kylian Mbappe will leave on a free transfer https://t.co/s9Cudewdh8 — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) June 8, 2021

Real Madrid to use Raphael Varane as a makeweight in a deal to sign Kylian Mbappe from PSG

France v Bulgaria - International Friendly

Reports have suggested that Real Madrid will offer €75 million plus Raphael Varane to PSG in exchange for Kylian Mbappe.

Raphael Varane has only one year left on his current deal with Real Madrid.

Kylian Mbappe, who scored 42 goals in all competitions for PSG this season, has a contract until June 2022 but has been linked with a move to Real Madrid... — Sky Sports (@SkySports) June 7, 2021

The club could look to sell him this summer rather than risk losing him on a free transfer next year.

Manchester United is reportedly amping up their efforts to sign the French center-half. Real Madrid values Varane at €70 million.

