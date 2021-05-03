Real Madrid set their sights on Paris Saint-Germain superstar — Reports

LaLiga Santander champions Real Madrid are interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain captain Marquinhos this summer, as per reports in France.

Marquinhos is into his eighth campaign in Paris after a whopping €31.4m move from AS Roma as a teenager. The Brazilian is regarded as one of the best central defenders in world football and has been in phenomenal form for the French champions, particularly on the European front.

The 26-year-old played a crucial role in PSG's run to the UEFA Champions League final last season and has taken over Thiago Silva's mantle upon his departure to Chelsea. Inheriting the armband from his compatriot, Marquinhos has led his side remarkably well and could potentially win his seventh Ligue 1 title in eight years.

5 - Marquinhos has scored five goals in the Champions League since the beginning of last season, more than any defender. Four of them were scored during quarter or semi-finals. Captain. #PSGMCI pic.twitter.com/5M48pVMxhq — OptaJean (@OptaJean) April 28, 2021

A report from Spain in early February claimed Real Madrid scouts watched Marquinhos in action against their fierce rivals Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League. The PSG star marshaled the Blaugrana's attack admirably well, limiting Leo Messi and co to just one goal from open play across both legs.

L'Equipe have now claimed Real Madrid are interested in signing Marquinhos to bolster their defence.

These reports have emerged despite recent claims from all across Europe regarding David Alaba's imminent arrival at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Austrian is believed to have accepted a €12m-a-season from Los Blancos and will complete a Bosman move from Bayern Munich this summer.

Marquinhos interest hints at major departures for Real Madrid

Real Madrid CF v Club Atletico de Madrid - La Liga

Advertisement

While a player as good as Marquinhos would massively improve Real Madrid's backline, it does raise questions over Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane's futures. The Blancos' starting centre-backs have both been linked with moves away from the club over the last few months.

Ramos is set to become a free agent at the end of the current campaign, with the two parties yet to agree on a new deal. The Spanish veteran reportedly expects Real Madrid to offer him a two-year deal without a pay cut, while the club are looking to offer yearly extensions amidst the COVID-19 crisis.

Raphaël Varane amongst Real Madrid defenders in the #UCL this season:



☉ Most recoveries (44)

☉ Most clearances (24)

☉ Most aerials won (19)

☉ Most interceptions (13)



A huge loss for Los Blancos. pic.twitter.com/UR1nkdLaLr — Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 6, 2021

Varane, on the other hand, will enter the final year of his contract come summer and is believed to be holding out for a wage hike, which Real Madrid are struggling to offer him. Several reports from England have linked Varane with the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea, but nothing has been made official.

Advertisement

With rumours regarding Real Madrid's interest in Marquinhos gathering momentum, it remains to be seen if this could be a sign of major departures to come at Real Madrid.

Also read: 5 Players with most nutmegs in Europe this season (2020/21)