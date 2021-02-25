Real Madrid show their impressive run is no fluke after downing Atalanta

After two years of underwhelming performances in Europe, Real Madrid may have turned around a corner after eking out a hard-fought win at ten-man Atalanta in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.

The Blancos now have a significant advantage ahead of the all-important second leg at home. It wasn’t a vintage Real Madrid performance, but the result is surely one that will delight Zinedine Zidane.

The Frenchman’s side laboured in the group stages and were tipped for another early exit due to their inconsistent performances. However, Real Madrid put up a commendable performance on Wednesday at the home of the Italian side.

Real Madrid capitalised on Remo Frueler’s early sending off and dominated proceedings before Ferland Mendy produced a wonder strike four minutes from time to seal the game.

Real Madrid have one foot in the quarter-finals

There is still a second leg to play, but Real Madrid now have one foot in the quarter-finals of the Champions League after their away win at Atalanta.

The Serie A side boasts great attacking talent. But Real Madrid should have enough in the tank to see out the tie on home turf Perhaps, the result could have been different had Atalanta not received a red card.

In his post-match press conference, Zidane said that he was impressed with the result but urged his side to leave no stone unturned in the second leg.

Advertisement

“I don't know if the sending off was decisive. The referee made the decision. We didn't play a particularly good game because we played 10 against 11,” he said, as quoted by Realmadrid.com.

“Ultimately, scoring an away goal is very important for us. It doesn't mean anything because we still have the second leg. Atalanta are strong, physical and very good defensively. Today's result is good for us,” observed Zidane.

Real Madrid have endured successive Round of 16 exits but look primed to go a step further this season.

💬 Zidane: "In the end, scoring is what is important to us. It’s a good result."#UCL pic.twitter.com/YDX0mSSynj — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) February 24, 2021

Real Madrid on the rise again

It’s been a mixed season for Real Madrid so far, with their domestic and European form being erratic, at best. However, Los Blancos have picked themselves up impressively in recent weeks.

The win against Atalanta is Madrid’s fifth in a row in all competitions. Zidane’s side have conceded only once during this period. That is a significant improvement from a side that was previously struggling to keep clean sheets and win games.

Advertisement

Going by their current form, it is fair to say Real Madrid are on the rise again. To put things in perspective, they are not yet Champions League contenders like Manchester City, PSG and Bayern Munich.

Nevertheless, their upturn in fortunes means the La Liga title is now within reach. They trail league leaders Atletico Madrid by only three points but have played a game more.