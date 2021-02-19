Atalanta vs Napoli prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

The Serie A is back in action this weekend as Atalanta take on Napoli in an important clash at the Atleti Azzurri d'Italia on Sunday. Both teams have had their ups and downs this season and will want to win this game.

Napoli are currently in fifth place in the Serie A standings and have been inconsistent in recent weeks. Gennaro Gattuso's side suffered a 2-0 defeat to Spanish outfit Granada in the Europa League this week and will want to bounce back in this match.

Atalanta find themselves in sixth place in the league table at the moment and could move into the top four in the coming weeks. La Dea edged Cagliari to a 1-0 defeat last weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Atalanta vs Napoli Head-to-Head

Napoli have a good record against Atalanta and have won 13 matches out of a total of 34 games played between the two teams. Atalanta have managed 11 victories against Napoli and can trouble their opponents this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in the Coppa Italia earlier this month and ended in a comprehensive 3-1 victory for Atalanta. Matteo Pessina scored two goals on the day and will want to make his mark on this game.

Atalanta form guide in the Serie A: W-D-L-W-D

Napoli form guide in the Serie A: W-L-W-L-W

Atalanta vs Napoli Team News

Atalanta have a strong squad

Atalanta

Hans Hateboer is still struggling with an injury and remains sidelined for this game. Robin Gosens and Cristian Romero are back in the squad this week and are likely to feature in this match.

Injured: Hans Hateboer

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Napoli have a depleted squad

Napoli

Dries Mertens, Diego Demme, Kostas Manolas, Andrea Petagna, Elseid Hysaj, and Matteo Politano are injured and have been sidelined for this game. Gennaro Gattuso will have to dig deep into his squad to name a competitive team against Atalanta.

Injured: Dries Mertens, Diego Demme, Kostas Manolas, Andrea Petagna, Elseid Hysaj, Matteo Politano, Hirving Lozano,, David Ospina

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Atalanta vs Napoli Predicted XI

Atalanta Predicted XI (3-4-3): Pierluigi Gollini; Cristian Romero, Rafael Toloi, Jose Luis Palomino; Joakim Maehle, Marten de Roon, Matteo Pessina, Robin Gosens; Ruslan Malinovskiy, Josip Ilicic, Duvan Zapata

Napoli Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alex Meret; Mario Rui, Amir Rrahmani, Nikola Maksimovic, Giovanni Di Lorenzo; Tiemoue Bakayoko, Fabian Ruiz; Eljif Elmas, Piotr Zielinski, Lorenzo Insigne; Victor Osimhen

Atalanta are likely to make a few changes to their starting eleven to prepare for their European clash with Spanish giants Real Madrid next week. Gian Piero Gasperini does have a few problems to solve and cannot afford to underestimate his opponents.

Napoli have a depleted squad at the moment and will have to rely on the likes of Lorenzo Insigne and Victor Osimhen to guide them across the finish line. The Neapolitans' injury concerns are likely to give Atalanta a slight edge going into this game.

Prediction: Atalanta 3-2 Napoli

