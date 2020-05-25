Real Madrid social media watch | 24th May

Several Real Madrid players took to Instagram on Sunday to commemorate the sixth anniversary of the historic La Decima triumph. The capital club reached the landmark in thrilling fashion against rivals Atletico Madrid in Lisbon.

The tributes were led by the 92:48 man himself — Real Madrid's illustrious captain posted a picture of him attempting to recreate the header in training with a powerful message.

The image was captioned,

"Six years since that moment that changed our story. I'll never get tired of repeating it. I'll never get tired of feeling it. #LaDécima #HalaMadrid"

Ramos rose highest from a corner to score the equalizer at that exact time to bring his club back into the game from a 1-0 deficit since the 36th minute. The Real Madrid social media team posted tributes commemorating this iconic event.

Real Madrid on social media

Los Blancos posted a compilation of all four of Real Madrid's goals on the night with the caption,

"🤩🙌🏆 Sixth anniversary of La Décima! ⏳✨ ¡Sexto aniversario de La Décima! #RMUCL | #RMHistory"

Instagram stories of Casemiro, Benzema, Ramos and Cristiano Ronaldo

CR7 Museum's official page posted a commemorative post on the Portuguese's phenomenal achievement six years ago in his home country. The Lisbon-based former Real Madrid player reposted this onto his story celebrating La Decima.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the fourth of Real Madrid's four goals in the final against Atletico Madrid.

Dani Carvajal, Real Madrid's starting right-back in Lisbon Dani Carvajal shared a post of him holding the coveted trophy with the caption,

"🇬🇧 6 years already of that night when everything changed 🔟🏆"

Other Real Madrid stars took to social media with posts of them spending time with their families while away from training. Brazilian defender Marcelo posted a video of him pulling off an outrageous piece of skill in his backyard while spending time with his family. The full-back displays his immaculate first touch and after juggling the ball, he lofts it back in the same direction. The video was captioned,

"You are only right if you try it! Same in life. Just try it! ⚽️🤩"

French star Karim Benzema posted a video of him wishing everyone Eid Mubarak and a picture of his son, Ibrahim, wishing him the same. The Algerian-born striker has been in fine touch this season and will be eagerly awaiting their first competitive match.

Midfield destroyer Casemiro revealed via a story that he will be joining the list of players who have begun to game and stream on Twitch. Several footballers such as Sergio Agüero and Dele Alli have spent their time off playing with professional gamers and have garnered a lot of interest. The Brazilian is set to stream Counter-Strike: Global Offensive on Twitch.tv/Ca5emiro.

Casemiro has been more pivotal than ever to Zinedine Zidane's midfield this season. The midfielder has had an immense influence on his side so far and has time and again proved his credentials as one of the best defensive midfielders in the world.