Real Madrid star agrees deal to join Barcelona - Reports

Real Madrid midfielder Isco has reportedly 'agreed a deal in principle' with Barcelona to join them in the 2022 summer transfer window, according to reports from El Chiringuito TV.

Isco's contract at Real Madrid runs out in the summer and the Spanish midfielder could be joining Barcelona on a free transfer.

Supremely talented and skilled on the ball, Isco has struggled for playing time under Carlo Ancelotti. The 29-year-old star has only made 2 starts in La Liga this season and has not made an appearance in the UEFA Champions League at all.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of Real Madrid's clash against Athletic Club in December, Carlo Ancelotti had explained Isco's lack of opportunities at Real Madrid:

"He [Isco] is a complicated situation. On personal level, technical…The player has not had the opportunity to show what he has because the team has shown a lot without him.

“Isco, Nacho, Valverde, Camavinga, Marcelo…This run has affected them in that they have not had minutes. At a professional level, we have not had a falling out, I’m not angry with him. He has accepted that the team has done well but he is training well and waiting for his opportunity.”

Barcelona's financial troubles are well documented, but with Isco available for free, Xavi could give the greenlight to complete a controversial move for the Spanish playmaker

Some well known players have been successful for both Barcelona and Real Madrid

Isco could be making a move to Camp Nou in the summer

Although there is an intense rivalry between the two clubs, there have been some absolute legends of the game who have enjoyed extremely successful careers at both Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Ronaldo Nazario is probably the greatest player to have ever played for both clubs, while the likes of Luis Figo and Michael Laudrup, among others, have also had brilliant careers at both clubs.

Isco's expected to leave Real Madrid as free agent in June. Rumours of Fiorentina interested in signing Isco are "wide of mark", club director Daniele Pradé confirms: "We're not gonna sign Isco, no way. We don't even know who are his agents".Isco's expected to leave Real Madrid as free agent in June. #RealMadrid Rumours of Fiorentina interested in signing Isco are "wide of mark", club director Daniele Pradé confirms: "We're not gonna sign Isco, no way. We don't even know who are his agents". 🇪🇸 #transfers Isco's expected to leave Real Madrid as free agent in June. #RealMadrid

Direct moves between the two rivals are extremely rare. The last time something similar happened, was when Javier Saviola moved from Barcelona to Real Madrid after his contract expired in 2007.

With Isco's career winding down to an end at Real Madrid, it will be interesting to see if the 29-year-old midfielder does indeed end up making the move to Barcelona in the summer.

