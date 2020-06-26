Real Madrid star James 'would have preferred Atleti move,' reveals stepfather

Real Madrid playmaker was considering a move to Atleti until Real Madrid pulled the plug on any potential deal.

The Colombian was also in talks with Napoli last summer.

Real Madrid reportedly rejected a move that would have seen James Rodriguez join city rivals Atletico Madrid. The playmaker has been frozen out of the Real Madrid squad for some time now after being continuously left out by Zinedine Zidane. The Frenchman has always remained coy on James' future, refusing to comment on the matter.

The Colombian has made just five starts in LaLiga Santander this season, and Real Madrid have actively tried to get him off their books. There were rumours of a possible switch to Atletico, but nothing was confirmed at the time.

However, James Rodriguez's stepfather has now claimed that James was on the verge of a transfer to the Wanda Metropolitano until Real Madrid pulled the plug. It was understood that the 28-year-old was open to the idea of crossing the city divide to gain more game time.

'Real Madrid still considered James an important player'

Speaking to Radio Marte, James Rodriguez's stepfather Juan Carlos Restrepo lifted the lid on the potential transfer. He began;

"James would have preferred to go to Atletico Madrid in case of a transfer. This does not mean that there were no attempts and appreciations from other clubs as well. He feels comfortable in Spain, on a personal level, and was not convinced to change countries."

Restrepo also commented on the official stance from the club regarding a proposed transfer to Atletico. The Real Madrid man was supposedly considered an important player for them, due to which they rejected the move. He continued,

"It may be that the friendly summer game played a role. But in the end, Real, who wants to dominate in Spain and the world, still considers the player to be important to his team and decided not to sell him. This was the official position."

Rodriguez in training with Real Madrid star Luka Modric

Atleti isn't the only club that James was linked to. There were several claims last summer stating that Napoli were in contact for the Colombian playmaker. Napoli's former manager Carlo Ancelotti has worked with the 28-year-old in the past, and the duo enjoyed a few prosperous years together.

Ancelotti, a former Real Madrid manager himself, was as keen on the move as the player was. However, nothing materialised, and James is still contracted to the 13-time European champions.

The Real Madrid man's stepfather spoke about the links with Napoli, who were understood to be unable to afford his fee. That being said, Restrepo also believes that his stepson would be open to a Naples switch in the future. He elucidated;

"I don't think James has closed the negotiations with Napoli, an important club with great prospects. In my opinion, as James' adoptive father, I think the point was that for someone like him to be transferred, you have to agree in many places and in many ways."

Ancelotti and James enjoyed a few great seasons together

He added,

"If it’s a big club like Napoli, great. There must be a solution that satisfies everything on a human level, and on a technical project, and obviously on the economic issue."

Real Madrid's 2014 galactico signing turns 29 come July and still has time on his side to kickstart his career elsewhere. He featured in LaLiga against Real Sociedad last week for the first time since October. Overall, he's played just 14 games across all competitions.

