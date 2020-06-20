Real Madrid warned not to 'repeat Cristiano Ronaldo error' by letting Ramos leave

Former Real Madrid forward Mijatović firmly believes that it is imperative for Ramos to stay at the club.

There are whispers of Real Madrid potentially allowing Ramos to leave. He is out of contract in the summer of 2021.

Former Real Madrid player Predrag Mijatović warned his old club that allowing Sergio Ramos to leave could have catastrophic repercussions. There are talks of the skipper being offered a new deal. However, reports also suggest that the Spaniard could be allowed to leave after his current contract expires in the summer of 2021.

Los Blancos have been known to ship club legends or allow them to leave after illustrious spells at the club — the most recent one being Cristiano Ronaldo.

Mijatović believes that it could potentially be a repeat of their 'mistake' of letting Cristiano Ronaldo leave. The legendary Portuguese spent the best part of a decade at the Santiago Bernabéu and controversially left the Spanish capital after his fifth UEFA Champions League win with the club. Juventus facilitated a €100m move for the then-Real Madrid forward to Turin.

Ramos is a 'treasure' for Real Madrid, says Mijatović

Ramos has been one of the cornerstones of the current Real Madrid team

The 51-year-old cited more examples of the same, such as the departures of other club legends Fernando Hierro, Raúl, Iker Casillas, and others. He believes that although Real Madrid have had a track record of letting club legends go, they must keep hold of Ramos despite him turning 35 at the end of his contract.

Speaking to Stats Perform News, Mijatović explained;

"We cannot afford to let our players help other teams, because they should be ours. I would like to have this policy back. Unfortunately, it doesn't happen at Real Madrid. Raul had great history at Real Madrid and left in a bad way, Fernando Hierro the same, Casillas too."

124 - @realmadriden's Sergio Ramos has now played more @ChampionsLeague games with all of them being starts than any other player in the competition (124), surpassing Gianluigi Buffon's record of 123. Captain. pic.twitter.com/MnEq1qfqjC — OptaJose (@OptaJose) February 26, 2020

Advertisement

The former Real Madrid forward was adamant that Ramos has to finish his career at Real Madrid. He continued,

"Now they are talking about Sergio Ramos [doing the same]. His contract has to be extended, two or three years, it doesn't matter. This guy has to finish his career at Real Madrid."

The 51-year-old former LaLiga Santander man is convinced that Ramos has a lot to offer Real Madrid. Mijatović also branded Ramos area 'treasure' of the club, continuing,

"He is important, almost a treasure of the club. Both for what he has done already and what he can do in the future, maybe not on the field, but teaching the young players who join Real Madrid on how to play, behave and adapt to the club. That's what it has to happen."

167 - Sergio Ramos has played 167 international games for Spain equaling Iker Casillas as the player to have appeared more often ever. Captain pic.twitter.com/dneCOSFUuz — OptaJose (@OptaJose) September 8, 2019

Along with Sergio Ramos, Mijatović is also against the idea of Luka Modrić leaving the way Cristiano Ronaldo did. He believes that players of such stature can offer guidance to the younger Galacticos at Real Madrid and mentor them on and off the pitch. Mijatović elucidated;

"If I had been at the club, I wouldn't let players like Cristiano [Ronaldo], Sergio Ramos or Luka Modric leave. They are players that despite losing maybe a bit of fitness as the years go on, they are always very positive for the upcoming players.

Cristiano Ronaldo shouldn't have been allowed to leave, according to Mijatović

The experience that younger players can receive from such accomplished professionals is invaluable according to the former Real Madrid man, who continued,

"Let's imagine a young striker who comes in and learns from Cristiano, giving him advice. Or a young centre-back speaking with Sergio Ramos. Who could teach him better than Sergio Ramos on how he has to behave?"

Los Blancos take on Real Sociedad in their next LaLiga fixture and would hope to catapult themselves above arch-rivals Barcelona. Real Madrid would be eager to capitalize on the Catalans' stalemate against Sevilla on Friday night which could be a crucial result in the context of the title race.