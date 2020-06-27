Real Madrid star has had offers from several European clubs, says stepfather as he gives update on midfielder's future

James Rodriguez believes he can still make it at Real Madrid, according to his stepfather.

The midfielder has scored just one goal for Real Madrid this season.

Real Madrid midfielder James Rodriguez has found game time hard to come by this season

Real Madrid star James Rodriguez could stay put at the Santiago Bernabeu, according to his stepfather Juan Carlos Restrepo.

Restrepo said that while Rodriguez would assess his options come December, he still wants to make the most of his time at Real Madrid.

He also heaped praise on the midfielder's mental strength and professionalism despite the visible lack of preference from Zinedine Zidane. Supposedly, Rodriguez enjoys life at Real Madrid due to the healthy surroundings he has around him.

After an absolutely stunning World Cup campaign where he steered Colombia to their first-ever quarter-finals, Rodriguez took the big step and join Real Madrid in 2014.

In his first season with Los Blancos, he netted an impressive 17 goals in 46 appearances, with 13 of them coming in the La Liga.

James Rodriguez considering Real Madrid exit

James Rodriguez joined Real Madrid in 2014

But since then, his career has nosedived due to Real Madrid's ambition for signing world-class players on a consistent basis and his own poor form.

In the next couple of seasons, Rodriguez failed to influence matches for Real Madrid as he did in his debut term, as he returned just 19 goals from a combined 65 appearances.

He also endured a two-year loan spell at Bayern Munich, but now sees his career is at crossroads given the situation at Real Madrid. A host of clubs around Europe, namely Arsenal, Manchester United, Juventus and even Inter Miami have been linked to him over the past few years.

Es positivo volver a jugar después de algunos meses. Día a día mejorando. pic.twitter.com/vNWjTxlQAG — James Rodríguez (@jamesdrodriguez) June 22, 2020

Lifting the lid on the player's immediate future at Real Madrid, his stepfather said:

"James' representative has had offers from many European, Spanish and Asian clubs, but James is currently at Real Madrid and is focused on making the most of the institution and the team."

"He has a contract until the summer of 2021 with Real Madrid, but in December he will consider whether to continue there or seek other horizons."

The Colombia international has featured for Real Madrid eight times in the La Liga, with a solitary goal to this name so far this season. But, Restrepo believes Rodriguez will not give up.

“James is in great physical and mental condition to return. He is restless because he is not a starter, but it does not mean that he lowers his arms, he is a great professional and works hard hoping that it will happen in these next times."

Zinedine Zidane has pushed James Rodriguez further down in the pecking order this season

Real Madrid will aim to cash in on Rodriguez before he departs for free, but the player's stepfather believes he still can make a case for redemption at Real Madrid. He added:

“James knows that he has the conditions to shine at Real Madrid, he likes Madrid, there are his friends, his family, but he is aware that he is an elite footballer to fit in anywhere. He thinks he still has the possibility of shining in the Real Madrid."

It is, however, safe to say that leaving Real Madrid to pursue a new challenge would be best for James Rodriguez.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid travel to Espanyol tomorrow as they aim to retain top spot in the La Liga table.

