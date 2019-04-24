×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Real Madrid star wants to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus, Bianconeri ace has to take pay-cut to join Los Blancos and more Serie A news: 24 April 2019

Diartano Christian
ANALYST
Rumors
534   //    24 Apr 2019, 12:06 IST

Crsitiano Ronaldo celebrates Juventus scudetto
Crsitiano Ronaldo celebrates Juventus scudetto

Hello and welcome to the Serie A news and rumours of the day! Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories of the day surrounding the Italian league.

Marcelo still wants to join Cristiano Ronaldo

Real Madrid left-back Marcelo still has the desire to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo once more, according to a report. The Brazilian defender has been heavily linked with a move to Juventus recently. His Real Madrid departure seemed imminent when former manager Santiago Solari opted to play Sergio Reguilon instead of him.

However, after Madrid decideded to re-appoint Zinedine Zidane, Marcelo's fate has turned 180 degrees since. The 30-year-old has featured regularly and has bagged 2 assists since Zidane took charge. It is understandable that the French manager wants him to stay.

Despite Marcelo's current situation, Juventus could still rope in the defender if Los Blancos are willing to put the star in the market. Real Madrid value the Brazilian in the region of €50-60 million. Hence, Juventus would need to sell Alex Sandro to meet Madrid's asking price.

Dybala to take pay-cut to join Real Madrid

Paulo Dybala could have his wage lowered to be eligible to join Real Madrid, according to a report. The Argentinian playmaker has heavily been touted to move away from Juventus since Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival.

The Portuguese superstar's presence at Juventus seems to have affected his performance a lot as the former Palermo star has experienced a considerable decrease in productivity this campaign as compared to last season. Real Madrid could be his suitable escape route, with Los Blancos still searching for Ronalodo's replacement.

However, Florentino Perez has asked the 25-year-old to lower his salary if he wants to join Real Madrid. The report states that Perez wants him to be paid at the same level as Sergio Ramos, Luka Modric or Toni Kroos.

Dybala would also need to convince Zidane as the Frenchman currently doesn't consider him a world-class star. Juventus have slapped a massive €120 million price-tag for the star and Real Madrid might not willing to pay such a high sum for him.

Torino President cannot afford to lose his director to AS Roma

Torino President Urbano Cairo has warned AS Roma over the pursuit of Gianluca Petrachi. The Torino director has been the leading candidate to fill AS Roma's sporting director position, following Monchi's departure.

Advertisement

Cairo told MC Sport,

“I hope Petrachi isn’t talking to Roma, it wouldn’t be right.
“That alone would be bad because the Giallorossi are is fighting with us for a place in Europe. It would be really unpleasant.
“Contact would be a conflict of interest. How could Torino’s DS talk to a rival? I don’t want to believe it. I hope these rumours aren’t true.
“Petrachi has a contract with us, he’s our DS and he should be with us for another season.”

Torino are currently seventh in the Serie A table with 53 points from 33 outings, just two points and a place adrift of Roma.

Tags:
Serie A TIM 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Juventus Football Marcelo Paulo Dybala Football Transfer News Serie A Transfer News Football Transfer Roundups
Advertisement
Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo wants to reunite with Real Madrid ace playmaker
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo News: the Portuguese star wants Juventus to make a double signing to reunite with key duo
RELATED STORY
De Ligt gives a strong hint to join Juventus, Lazio midfielder revealed he wants Real Madrid to sign him and more Serie A news: 1 April 2019
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo urges Real Madrid star to join Juventus, Manchester City target 'signs' new deal with Italian club and more Serie A news: 26 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo wants Real Madrid star to join him at Juventus
RELATED STORY
Juventus to sell Dybala to fund move for €100 M rated Benfica starlet, Bianconeri told to pay record fee for Real Madrid star and more Serie A news: 15 April 2019
RELATED STORY
Juventus top target rejects Madrid to join Barca, Marcelo still on course to Juve despite Zidane appointment and more Serie A news: 12 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo want Juventus to replace PSG target with Real Madrid star, Former Premier League manager demands record salary from Inter and more Serie A news: 10 April, 2019
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo wants €80m superstar at Juventus, Zidane wants to sign €50m Milan target and more Serie A news: 14 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Juventus set to trigger the release-clause of Real Madrid target, Los Blancos star could opt for Napoli move and more Serie A news: 11 April, 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 33
FT PAR MIL
1 - 1
 Parma vs Milan
FT LAZ CHI
1 - 2
 Lazio vs Chievo
FT CAG FRO
1 - 0
 Cagliari vs Frosinone
FT BOL SAM
3 - 0
 Bologna vs Sampdoria
FT UDI SAS
1 - 1
 Udinese vs Sassuolo
FT EMP SPA
2 - 4
 Empoli vs SPAL
FT GEN TOR
0 - 1
 Genoa vs Torino
FT JUV FIO
2 - 1
 Juventus vs Fiorentina
FT INT ROM
1 - 1
 Internazionale vs Roma
FT NAP ATA
1 - 2
 Napoli vs Atalanta
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Ligue 1
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us