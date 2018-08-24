Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Real Madrid still have a chance to sign Mbappé

Ankit Kaushik
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
1.59K   //    24 Aug 2018, 08:37 IST

Paris Saint-Germain v Celtic FC - UEFA Champions League
Mbappé for Paris Saint-Germain

The decision on Financial Fair Play regulations breach by PSG is due to be announced on next Thursday (Aug, 30). UEFA's Club Financial Control Body is investigating the allegations. If found guilty, PSG can be punished with a heavy fine along with the transfer ban. To balance the books, PSG may be forced to sell heavily. Madrid is already lurking around Neymar and Mbappé after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo. However, there is still a possibility of selling some extra squad members such as Draxler, Di Maria to increase the funds.

However, if UEFA's Club Financial Control Body decides to hit PSG with a transfer ban starting from this window, PSG will not be able to sign Mbappé. His loan term period is ending on this coming Monday. PSG will have to shell out €180 M for acquiring his services. In that case, he will have to return to Monaco. Madrid will be more than ready to pounce on for him in such a situation.

The transfer market in England and Italy has now been shut. They can just sell their players, but can not make any new purchases unless there is a long-term injury to a squad member. That leaves the remaining three major leagues in Europe. The respective deadlines for those are:

SPAIN (La Liga): August 31, 2018; 11:59 p.m. CET

FRANCE (Ligue 1): August 31, 2018: 11:59 p.m. CET

GERMANY (Bundesliga): August 31, 2018; 6 p.m. CET

There is no other big money giant in League 1 and Bundesliga. Thus, the only viable option will be a sale to La Liga club. Atletico Madrid and Barcelona have already spent heavily on the reinforcements this season. This makes Real Madrid the clear favourites to land the hot prospect. Interestingly, Mbappé was close to signing for his childhood favourite club Real Madrid last season. But, the wages and guaranteed starting spot at PSG made him choose PSG instead. All Madrid fans will be crossing their fingers on the big decision day. Stay tuned for more updates.

Ankit Kaushik
CONTRIBUTOR
Full-Time Developer, Part-Time Writer
