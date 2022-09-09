Real Madrid superstar was not happy with Mbappe's possible arrival; was willing to sign for PSG this summer: Reports

Real Madrid could have reportedly lost Vinicius Junior if they had completed their intended approach for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Kylian Mbappe this summer.

Los Blancos tried to sign the World Cup winner this summer as his previous contract with the Parisians expired. However, he eventually opted to extend his stay in Paris and signed a new contract.

According to El Nacional, Vinicius Jr. was not pleased with the potential deal that would have seen Mbappe move to the Santiago Bernabeu. The report also claimed that the Brazilian winger had reached a verbal agreement with the Parisians to join them in the event that Mbappe made the switch.

Vinicius Jr. has grown in leaps and bounds during his time with Madrid since joining them from Flamengo in 2018. He guided the Spanish outfit to a La Liga title and Champions League trophy last season, registering 22 goals and 20 assists in 52 matches.

However, it is easy to see why the Brazilian would not want to share a locker room with Mbappe. Both players play off the left wing and are likely to be in direct competition.

PSG did not have to make their reported move for the Brazilian star after all, with Mbappe’s choice to remain in Paris putting an end to those plans.

Vinicius will now hope he can continue to fill the role Mbappe would have been brought in for by Real Madrid.

Kylian Mbappe could still leave PSG for Real Madrid

Mbappe was the talk of European football in the winter transfer window earlier this year, as he had just six months left on his previous contract with the Parisians. Rather than sign any deals early on, the France international bided his time, while both Real Madrid and PSG courted him seriously.

Eventually, Paris Saint-Germain handed the forward a massive contract offer, which was enough for him to extend his stay at the Parc des Princes.

However, rumors about his exit are yet to be fully cleared, as Mbappe himself made a statement about his future in a recent interview.

The French soccer star Kylian Mbappé, in a rare interview, discussed chasing the Champions League title and the possibility of a move to Real Madrid. “I always say I dream about everything. I have no limits.”The French soccer star Kylian Mbappé, in a rare interview, discussed chasing the Champions League title and the possibility of a move to Real Madrid. nyti.ms/3KNzGFe “I always say I dream about everything. I have no limits.”The French soccer star Kylian Mbappé, in a rare interview, discussed chasing the Champions League title and the possibility of a move to Real Madrid. nyti.ms/3KNzGFe

Speaking to the New York Times (via PSGTalk), the World Cup winner was asked about potentially joining the Madridistas after his current contract expires. Mbappe was cautious in his response, stating:

"You never know what's going to happen."

It is uncertain as to whether Real Madrid will still make a move for the forward in 2025, as the Spanish giants are unlikely to respond to his words.

