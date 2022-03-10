Real Madrid 3(3)- 1(2) PSG: 5 Hits and Flops as Karim Benzema takes the center stage | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Real Madrid staged a stunning second-leg comeback in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League, overcoming Paris Saint-Germain 3-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday to advance to the quarter-finals.

Karim Benzema's second-half hat-trick helped overturn a two-goal deficit on the night after Kylian Mbappe's first-half strike had doubled PSG's advantage in the tie.

Madrid started the game on a stronger note but it was PSG who broke the deadlock in the 39th minute of the game. Kylian Mbappe tucked one in following a brilliant defense-splitting pass from Neymar. The Frenchman deceived Thibaut Courtois and David Alaba before slotting one in.

Los Blancos started turning the screw in the second half and were rewarded for their resilience. Karim Benzema compelled Gianluigi Donnarumma into making a big error which resulted in Real Madrid's opening goal of the night in the 61st minute.

For their second, Benzema tucked one in following some brilliant work by Luka Modric in the 76th minute. Just two minutes later, the Frenchman pounced on an error from Marquinhos and buried the ball into the bottom corner to settle the tie 3-2 on aggregate in Madrid's favor.

The Spanish side held on to their nerves and emerged victorious against a floundering PSG. On that note, here's a look at the five hits and flops from either team in the game:

#5 Hit: Vincius Jr (Real Madrid)

Vinicius Jr enjoyed his night out against PSG.

Vinicius Jr had a torrid first half and missed quite a few opportunities to score throughout the game, but he had a massive impact on the game in the second half. He was a menace every time he progressed down the flanks. The Brazilian set up Karim Benzema with an inch-perfect pass for Madrid's equalizer.

Vinicius completed seven dribbles, won 12 duels, made seven recoveries, created three chances, intercepted the ball once, and completed 35 passes with a passing accuracy of 92% throughout the game. The 21-year-old gave Achraf Hakimi a nightmare on the wings.

#4 Flop: Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG)

Gianluigi Donnarumma had an abysmal outing.

Gianluigi Donnarumma looked underconfident from the very start of the game. The Italian international was shaky with his distribution and decision-making throughout the game.

Donnarumma made a huge mess when he failed to clear the ball and instead succumbed to Karim Benzema's pressing. The 23-year-old ended up giving the ball to Vinicius Jr who in turn set up Benzema for an easy tap-in for Madrid's opener. His error gave Real Madrid the momentum and post that there was no turning back.

#3 Hit: Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

Luka Modric oozed class against PSG.

Luka Modric keeps showing that age is just a number for him. The 36-year-old produced a midfield masterclass yet again. Modric orchestrated the play for Carlo Ancelotti's side. He gave Marco Verratti a run for his money in the center of the park. Modric combined beautifully with Toni Kroos and Fede Valverde.

Modric won seven duels, made four recoveries, completed three dribbles, made two clearances and created one chance throughout the game. He set-up Benzema for Real Madrid's second of the night following some brilliant work down the center.

#2 Flop: Marquinhos (PSG)

Marquinhos had a game to forget.

Marquinhos had a horrid game for PSG. The Brazilian was a complete mess. Marquinhos was unable to keep hold of the ball and gave it away on numerous occasions under pressure. He was completely rattled by the hosts.

Marquinhos won one out of his four duels and failed to win a single tackle throughout the game. He even made a horrendous mistake which ended with Los Blancos grabbing their third of the night.

#1 Hit: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

Karim Benzema with a special performance.

Karim Benzema came up with a heroic performance against PSG. The Frenchman scored a brilliant second-half hat-trick to overturn the tie completely. In the process, he became Real Madrid's third highest goal scorer.

Benzema opened the scoring for the hosts as he pressurized Donnarumma into giving the ball away to Vinicius, who in turn set up the 34-year-old for a simple tap-in from six yards out. For his second, he combined brilliantly with Luka Modric to put one past the Italian goalkeeper. As for his hat-trick goal, Benzema latched on to Marquinhos' stray clearance before coolly slotting it into the bottom corner. Benzema came clutch when Los Blancos needed him the most.

