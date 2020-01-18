Real Madrid to bid for Mbappe, Bruno Fernandes to Manchester United all but done, Arsenal and Spurs chasing Nathan Ake and more: Football Transfer Roundup, 18th January 2020

It may not be too long until Bruno Fernandes dons the famous red of Manchester United

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's daily football transfer roundup that includes the most widely acclaimed and prominent rumours from around the globe.

In what has progressed as a relatively quieter transfer window thus far, considering the needs of each club's targets for the season and the difficulty to complete moves in winter, it has been a dramatic yet eventful last 24 hours or so.

Without further ado, let's dive right into the top stories involving the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Bruno Fernandes.

Real Madrid to place offer for Kylian Mbappe in summer

Real Madrid have been touted to chase Kylian Mbappe for quite sometime now

It's no secret to see Kylian Mbappe on top of the headlines yet again. We tell the story, he often writes his headlines.

In other news, Real Madrid, one of the few clubs with a mighty financial stature, are understood to be plotting a sensational swoop for PSG and France star Kylian Mbappe.

The report comes from ESPN, who claim Los Blancos may push a hefty price for their long-standing target come summer. He has just over two-and-a-half years remaining on his current deal.

Bruno Fernandes all set to join Manchester United

Sporting Lisbon v Viktoria Plzen - UEFA Europa League Round of 16: First Leg

Manchester United are legitimately closing in on Sporting's Bruno Fernandes, according to latest reports from Sky Sports.

The flamboyant midfielder could play his last game for the club against Benfica in the Lisbon derby, before signing for the Red Devils for a reported fee of £60 million. The fee comprises of add-ons worth £17 million.

Although his move is yet to witness finishing touches, Fernandes' transfer would see him earn £120,000 a week.

Lampard claims Barkley will remain at Chelsea

Barkley will remain at Chelsea, according to Frank Lampard

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard, speaking ahead of the tricky trip to Newcastle, dismissed any rumours surrounding a possible Ross Barkley exit.

The midfielder, who is well and truly behind N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Jorginho and Mason Mount in the pecking order, has never really reached the heights one expected him to following a transfer to a big club like Chelsea.

He however, produced one of his best performances in a Blues' shirt in the 3-0 win over Burnley. Lampard wants the 26-year-old to stay, as he remarked:

"There's no talk here of Ross Barkley going anywhere. He's our player, he's played the last couple of games and done very well. There's certain circumstances why Ross hasn't featured as much this year but I've got a lot of faith in Ross. I'm very happy with him."

Arsenal and Tottenham join Ake race

North London giants join race for Bournemouth ace Nathan Ake

Chelsea's interest in Nathan Ake might have cooled, but that hasn't stopped London rivals Arsenal and Spurs in targetting the center-back.

As per the Athletic, the North Londoners are set to capitalise on both Chelsea's reported withdrawal and Bournemouth's scary run of form that could see them drop to the second division.

Barcelona eager to sign Santiago Ramos Mingo

FC Barcelona are interested in signing young BOCA Juniors defender Mingo

If reports from Marca are to be believed, Barcelona are considering a move for teenage sensation Santiago Ramos Mingo as they aim to prise the defender away from BOCA Juniors at his early years of development.

According to the report, negotiations may just have been narrowed down to official paperwork for a player who the club are keen on moulding in the La Masia academy.

Mingo, who hasn't played a single game for the Argentine side's first team, only recently turned 18.

Issa Diop responds to United and Chelsea links

West Ham United v Sheffield United - Premier League

Chelsea and Manchester United have been admirers of former Toulouse defender Issa Diop, with the former stated to have even interested in coughing up £40 million for him this window.

The West Ham defender, having impressed since his £22 million move earlier in 2018, has addressed the above links.

Speaking to France Football, he opened up claiming:

"As a footballer, we know that we are subject to a lot of rumours, which is more during the transfer window. After that, I focus on my football, trying to progress everyday training and being good at matches. That's all. I don't have a career plan. I just want to be the best player I can be. I live a little day by day. What has to happen will happen. And if it doesn't happen ... I just want to be efficient, that's all."

Manchester United to lure Meunier to Old Trafford

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Thomas Meunier, out of contract at the end of this season, is said to remain a free agent and look elsewhere for a new opportunity according to Le Parisien.

United, having lost Ashley Young to Inter Milan, are monitoring his situation as they supposedly wish to add another experienced right-back as cover for Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Owing to Hector Bellerin's injury lay-off, Arsenal are in the race as well.