Real Madrid to bring in two new stars, Juventus rejects PSG offer, Barca news and more

Hello and welcome to the transfer roundup of this week. As always we have some crazy transfers and plans made by the clubs. We have lots of trending news about some of the major clubs like Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus. The transfer season will end by August 31 for all the leagues, so these are the last few days of transfers which makes it much better as we will see many last minute transfers happening. So without wasting any time further, let us begin!

Zaha signs a new contract

Wilfried Zaha has now become Crystal Palace's best-paid player ever, according to the Mirror.

Zaha recently signed a new five-year contract with his club and he is set to get around £135,000 a week or £33.8m over the duration of his deal.

Many big clubs such as Manchester United, Tottenham, Everton and Chelsea all wanted him this summer but did not agree to Crystal Palace's demand of £60m for him.

So now it looks like Zaha is not going anywhere soon and will remain with Crystal Palace till the end of his contract which ends at 2023.

"I’m very pleased. Obviously, I just wanted to get it over and done with, so I can just focus on the season," the 25-year-old said in a club statement.

"I’m buzzing that we managed to get it sorted.”

Napoli and Ospina negotiations

According to Goal, Ospina has started talks with Napoli and he could soon move away from the Gunners.

Ospina is not happy with his play time since he has now become Arsenal's third choice goalkeeper with the arrival of Bernard Leno. Napoli is targeting four goalkeepers Ochoa, Mignolet, Ospina and Tatarusanu but seems like they would land Ospina soon.

The Club Chairman, Aurelio De Laurentiis told the press "It is true that Ospina could arrive, we are negotiating, there are still some differences on the requests."

1 / 3 NEXT