Real Madrid to sell Juventus target to fund Eden Hazard move, Premier League manager offered €300m war chest by Italian club and more Serie A news: 9 April 2019

Diartano Christian
210 // 09 Apr 2019, 10:03 IST

Real Madrid ready to sell Juventus target for Eden Hazard

Hello and welcome to the Serie A news and rumours of the day! As usual, there are some really big stories in the mill today. So, without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories of the day surrounding the Italian league.

Real Madrid to sell 2 loan stars to fund Hazard transfer

Real Madrid are ready to sell Mateo Kovacic and Juventus-linked James Rodriguez to gather cash for Eden Hazard's transfer, according to a report. The Chelsea star has been heavily linked with a move to the Bernabeu for a long time and he has also repeatedly stated his desire to join the Spanish giants.

Los Blancos are hoping to secure a significant budget by making both Kovacic and James' loan moves permanent at the respective clubs they are at now - Chelsea in case of Kovacic and Bayern Munich when it comes to the Colombian. Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has revealed his desire to make Kovacic's move permanent and Bayern have the option to purchase James at the end of the season.

However, it has been reported that James is unlikely to extend his stay in Bavaria as Bayern manager Niko Kovac does not see him as someone around whom he would like to build his team. It is believed that Juventus are the most likely destination for the Colombian next season.

AC Milan ready to offer a mind-blowing €300 million budget to lure Premier League manager

The Italian giants are reportedly prepared to offer a €300 million war chest to Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino to lure him away to the San Siro. Gennaro Gattuso has been under fire recently due to a series of disappointing results in the Serie A. AC Milan have lost three and drawn 1 game in their last four league outings.

AC Milan currently occupy the fourth and last Champions League qualification spot in the league table, level on points with fifth-placed Atalanta and just one ahead of sixth-placed Roma.

Pochettino has been one of the most sought-after managers in recent years and AC Milan have identified him as a potential successor of Gattuso. He has transformed Spurs into title contenders in recent seasons, despite working on a restricted budget. Milan CEO Ivan Gazidis is said to be keen to bring the Argentine to Italy.

Wanda Nara happy as Mauro Icardi is back playing for Inter

The Argentinian star's agent and wife stated that she is happy to see Icardi being reintegrated into the Inter team. The has been surrounded by numerous transfer speculations after his long exile from the club, but he has once again started playing for the San Siro outfit.

Inter, who played out a goalless draw with fifth-placed Atalanta on Sunday, are currently third in the Serie A table.

Icardi played in the game and Wanda explained that he is happy to see his husband and client return to action for Inter.

“Atalanta are very strong and I think they played well,” she was quoted as saying.

“It was a good result for both teams. We were happy, as a family, to see Mauro doing what he enjoys most.

“Then he returned at Genoa and marked it with a goal: I think it was one of his best matches.”

Real Madrid and Chelsea have been linked with making a move for Icardi at the end of the season.

