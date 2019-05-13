Real Madrid transfer news: €100M deal to be announced after Europa final, according to reports

French outlet L'equipe has reported that Chelsea talisman's much-hyped €100 million valued deal to Spanish giants Real Madrid are expected to be announced after Chelsea upcoming Europa league final against Arsenal, stated to happen on 30th May in Baku, Azerbaijan.

With 19 goals and 16 assists in all competitions, Belgium and Chelsea talisman Eden Hazard has had yet another sensational season at Stamford Bridge and is the key reason why Maurizio Sarri's ensured 3rd place in the English Premier League and thereby, Champions League qualification. He was also instrumental in the Blues reaching the UEFA Europa League final, dispatching the winning penalty as Chelsea saw off a spirited Eintracht Frankfurt side in the semi-finals. With 15 assists to his name, Eden Hazard was also selected as the Premier League's playmaker of the season.

Real Madrid and Zinedine Zidane have made no secret of their interest in Hazard, with rumours aplenty that the Belgian has agreed to a move to the Santiago Bernabeu. Speaking after the 0-0 draw against Leicester City yesterday night, Hazard seemed to have made up his mind regarding his move.

"I have made my decision but it's not just about me. I informed the club a few weeks ago, " said the player, who was adjudged as the Premier League's Playmaker of the Season.

The ex-Lille winger has one year left in his Blue contract and in an earlier interview, manager Mauricio Sarri also sounded resigned to the fact that he had to let his prized player go to the Los Blancos.

"Eden Hazard has been a great player for this club. We must accept his decision," lamented the Italian tactician

Hazard will want to leave Stamford Bridge on a high and his eyes will surely be on the UEFA Europa League final, where the Blues take on Arsenal in Baku on 30th May.