Real Madrid Transfer News: Perez looking to close deal for €80 million Kroos replacement but Zidane doesn’t want him and more – April 19, 2019

Hello and welcome to the Real Madrid transfer news and rumours for the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Galacticos.

Pogba should leave Manchester United

Former Manchester United superstar Paul Ince believes that Paul Pogba needs to leave Manchester United in order to become the best version of himself. The Frenchman has been linked with a move to Real Madrid and Ince believes that he currently doesn’t have the players around him that would allow him to succeed.

He used the example of himself playing with the likes of Roy Keane and Eric Cantona and stated that the Red Devils can’t expect the former Juventus star to do everything, while also suggesting that his team-mates needed to do better.

“People will talk about Paul Pogba and say he should’ve done more,” he told Paddy Power. “But, there’s only so much he can do when he’s surrounded by the kind of players he is.

“If he was surrounded by class players, you’d get to see the real Pogba.

“I was fortunate enough to play with the likes of Bryan Robson, Roy Keane and Eric Cantona – world class players – and they make everyone play better.”

“United can’t just rely on Pogba and expect that he will do everything, people have to pull their weight and be great around him.”

Ince then added that Pogba deserves to be surrounded by better players as he doesn’t think that the Old Trafford outfit have the players of the level required to get the best out of him.

“Pogba needs and deserves to be in a team full of top players, and I don’t believe that’s Man United at the minute.

“When they’re in the Champions League you realise that a lot of their players just aren’t good enough.”

At Real Madrid, however, Pogba will be surrounded by plenty of quality, including the likes of Ballon d'Or winner Luka Modric and Toni Kroos among others.

