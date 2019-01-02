Real Madrid transfer news: Arsenal make Navas bid, Zidane chooses his next club as he looks to bring two Real Madrid superstars with him and more - January 2, 2019

Hello and welcome to the Real Madrid latest transfer news and rumours of the day! Here are the top stories surrounding the Blancos on the second day of the new year.

#3 Brahim Diaz to Madrid

Brahim Diaz is almost set to join Real Madrid if reports are to be believed. The Manchester City midfielder apparently refused all contract extension offers from the Etihad outfit.

According to Duncan Castles, the reason for Diaz’s insistence on leaving the Etihad is the lack of game time. Madrid, meanwhile, want to use his signing to make a statement in the winter market.

"Diaz wants to get out and he wants to play so he's pushing for the move to happen and Madrid, from their point of view, want to announce the transfer and have something to show in the January window,” Castles said.

He then added that the two clubs have come to a settlement of somewhere in between €10-20 million for the player, which is why he believes that City have done a good job in getting that amount for a player whose contract expires in 6 months’ time.

"They've offered €10million as an immediate transfer fee to City, who have asked for €20m. It looks like it will be settled halfway between them.

"It's not determined yet but City are definitely going to get a reasonable chunk of money for a player who is extremely talented and who will probably be worth a lot more down the line.”

Finally, he brought up Pogba’s Bosman transfer to Juventus where United earned essentially nothing but had to buy him back for £89 million in 2016.

"But they have dodged the bullet of the Paul Pogba situation which is having one of your top academy players poached by a leading European rival for essentially nothing."

