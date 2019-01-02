×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Real Madrid transfer news: Arsenal make Navas bid, Zidane chooses his next club as he looks to bring two Real Madrid superstars with him and more - January 2, 2019

Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
78   //    02 Jan 2019, 22:44 IST

Real Madrid Press Conference
Real Madrid Press Conference

Hello and welcome to the Real Madrid latest transfer news and rumours of the day! Here are the top stories surrounding the Blancos on the second day of the new year.

#3 Brahim Diaz to Madrid

Brahim Diaz is almost set to join Real Madrid if reports are to be believed. The Manchester City midfielder apparently refused all contract extension offers from the Etihad outfit.

According to Duncan Castles, the reason for Diaz’s insistence on leaving the Etihad is the lack of game time. Madrid, meanwhile, want to use his signing to make a statement in the winter market.

"Diaz wants to get out and he wants to play so he's pushing for the move to happen and Madrid, from their point of view, want to announce the transfer and have something to show in the January window,” Castles said.

He then added that the two clubs have come to a settlement of somewhere in between €10-20 million for the player, which is why he believes that City have done a good job in getting that amount for a player whose contract expires in 6 months’ time.

"They've offered €10million as an immediate transfer fee to City, who have asked for €20m. It looks like it will be settled halfway between them.

"It's not determined yet but City are definitely going to get a reasonable chunk of money for a player who is extremely talented and who will probably be worth a lot more down the line.”

Finally, he brought up Pogba’s Bosman transfer to Juventus where United earned essentially nothing but had to buy him back for £89 million in 2016.

"But they have dodged the bullet of the Paul Pogba situation which is having one of your top academy players poached by a leading European rival for essentially nothing."

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Real Madrid CF Football Juventus FC Football Marcelo Toni Kroos Real Madrid Transfer News
Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Writing was just a hobby I picked to escape from the stress of A-levels. And now, it is exactly what pays my bills every month. Write for multiple platforms with interest in both football and cricket. Have a tendency to be on the dark side.
Real Madrid: The aftershocks of Cristiano Ronaldo's...
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Tottenham worried about...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid transfer news: Kovacic wanted by Serie A...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Juventus want two other Real Madrid players to...
RELATED STORY
Luka Modric opens up about 'surprising' exits of...
RELATED STORY
Ramos to quit Madrid, Madrid offer 2 players for Hazard,...
RELATED STORY
5 players Real Madrid could sell in January 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid agree personal terms with Premier League...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid transfer news: Emery wants Navas, Florentino...
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo finally reveals why he left Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us