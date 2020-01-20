Real Madrid Transfer News: Donny van de Beek denies any agreement with Los Blancos

Donny van de Beek

Donny van de Beek has refuted claims that he is on his way to Santiago Bernabeu this summer, says a report by AS. The Ajax starlet is one of the brightest young talents in Europe at the moment and is being tracked by a host of big clubs right now.

van de Beek has been in blistering form once again this season, managing nine goals and eight assists so far for Ajax. As such, it is widely expected that the youngster will leave the Dutch club in the summer. His destination, however, is not clear yet.

There were reports circulating in the media that the Dutchman had agreed terms with Real Madrid and would move to Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the season. However, speaking to the media after Ajax’s 2-1 win over Sparta, van de Beek denied those claims.

Nothing is official. I have not signed any contract. That is the situation. That has not changed throughout the season

Donny van de Beek refuses to openly choose between Real Madrid and Manchester United

The Dutchman was also asked whether he preferred a move to Real Madrid or Manchester United, as both clubs have been linked with the player so far. However, van de Beek was diplomatic in his reply and refused to give any opinion away.

I don't want to choose. They are both great clubs. As I said before, Ajax is too. Therefore, there is nothing to choose from. All of them would very good options.

Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf had claimed that Real Madrid have a deal in place with Ajax for the transfer of the 22-year-old playmaker, with only the signature of the player pending at the moment. As the arrival of Paul Pogba at Santiago Bernabeu looks increasingly unlikely, the Spanish giants’ interest in the Dutchman is justified. Now it remains to be seen if van de Beek will be a Real Madrid player next season.

