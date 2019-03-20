×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Real Madrid Transfer News: Gareth Bale could leave in a £650k-a-week deal for German giants

Samyak Tripathi
ANALYST
Rumors
108   //    20 Mar 2019, 10:36 IST

Al Ain v Real Madrid: Final - FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2018
Al Ain v Real Madrid: Final - FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2018

What’s the rumor?

Real Madrid are expected to go all out in the upcoming transfer window after their woeful season and they will be making some enormous changes to their squad as Zinedine Zidane has been reportedly promised more than €300 million.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are pursuing the likes of Neymar Jr, Kylian Mbappe and Eden Hazard and it is believed there will be many high profile departures as well, the first of which would be Gareth Bale. Bayern Munich are interested in the services of the Welshman following the arrival of Zidane.

In case you didn’t know…

The German champions are looking for potential targets to replace the ageing Frank Ribery and Arjen Robben and thus have made the signing of Gareth Bale a priority for the next transfer window.

Bayern intends on opting out of the deal to make a loan move permanent for James Rodriguez. Instead, they are keen on luring Bale from the Bernabeu.

Gareth Bale has scored 14 goals for the Spanish giants in all competitions this season, of which 8 have come in the La Liga.

The heart of the matter

Bayern Munich are considering making Real Madrid an offer for Gareth Bale and the former Tottenham star himself is reportedly interested in the move, according to news outlet TeamTalk.

Gareth Bale, since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, was supposed to lead the front line of Real Madrid, but to the disappointment of Madrid's fans, has failed to live up to the expectations. Zidane's appointment makes matters worse for the Welshman as he was overlooked by the Frenchman in his previous stint as Real Madrid manager, who preferred starting Isco, Marco Asensio and even Lucas Vazquez, over Bale.

If reports are to be believed, Bayern have been studying Bale's situation and want him as he may be sold following the arrival of Eden Hazard at the Spanish capital. The report also cites that the move favors everyone involved.

Advertisement

What's next?

Gareth Bale's agent claimed that his client wants to continue at the Bernabeu but that looks unlikely. Meanwhile, ZIdane is preparing a revamp at the club which may see Bale depart to make way for the incoming Galacticos.

Bale's move to the German league would be a win-win situation for everyone involved and the Bavarians believe that their good relationship with the Spanish giants will make the process less complicated.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football FC Bayern Munich Football Eden Hazard Gareth Bale Zinedine Zidane Real Madrid Transfer News Bayern Munich Transfer News
Samyak Tripathi
ANALYST
Real Madrid Transfer News: Zidane targets Premier League star for £100 million
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid won’t pay more than €150 million for Premier League superstar, Gareth Bale set to be sold and more Real Madrid transfer news: March 1, 2019
RELATED STORY
European giants willing to spend €175 million on Manchester United target, Real Madrid eying move for Monchi, and more Real Madrid transfer news: 9 March, 2019
RELATED STORY
Eden Hazard set to buy Gareth Bale’s house in Madrid, Chelsea enter race for Blancos and Barcelona target: Real Madrid transfer news, February 14, 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United or Tottenham could be better for Gareth Bale, says former Real Madrid star
RELATED STORY
5 big names who might leave Real Madrid this summer despite the signing of Zidane
RELATED STORY
Gareth Bale is finished at Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo's Top 5 Hattricks for Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Reports: Gareth Bale refused to apologise to Real Madrid teammates
RELATED STORY
3 Real Madrid players that may leave in the summer
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 29
30 Mar GIR ATH 01:30 AM Girona vs Athletic Club
30 Mar GET LEG 05:30 PM Getafe vs Leganés
30 Mar BAR ESP 08:45 PM Barcelona vs Espanyol
30 Mar CEL VIL 11:00 PM Celta Vigo vs Villarreal
31 Mar DEP ATL 01:15 AM Deportivo Alavés vs Atlético Madrid
31 Mar LEV EIB 03:30 PM Levante vs Eibar
31 Mar RAY REA 05:30 PM Rayo Vallecano vs Real Betis
31 Mar SEV VAL 07:45 PM Sevilla vs Valencia
31 Mar REA REA 10:00 PM Real Valladolid vs Real Sociedad
01 Apr REA HUE 12:15 AM Real Madrid vs Huesca
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us