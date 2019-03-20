Real Madrid Transfer News: Gareth Bale could leave in a £650k-a-week deal for German giants

Al Ain v Real Madrid: Final - FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2018

What’s the rumor?

Real Madrid are expected to go all out in the upcoming transfer window after their woeful season and they will be making some enormous changes to their squad as Zinedine Zidane has been reportedly promised more than €300 million.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are pursuing the likes of Neymar Jr, Kylian Mbappe and Eden Hazard and it is believed there will be many high profile departures as well, the first of which would be Gareth Bale. Bayern Munich are interested in the services of the Welshman following the arrival of Zidane.

In case you didn’t know…

The German champions are looking for potential targets to replace the ageing Frank Ribery and Arjen Robben and thus have made the signing of Gareth Bale a priority for the next transfer window.

Bayern intends on opting out of the deal to make a loan move permanent for James Rodriguez. Instead, they are keen on luring Bale from the Bernabeu.

Gareth Bale has scored 14 goals for the Spanish giants in all competitions this season, of which 8 have come in the La Liga.

The heart of the matter

Bayern Munich are considering making Real Madrid an offer for Gareth Bale and the former Tottenham star himself is reportedly interested in the move, according to news outlet TeamTalk.

Gareth Bale, since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, was supposed to lead the front line of Real Madrid, but to the disappointment of Madrid's fans, has failed to live up to the expectations. Zidane's appointment makes matters worse for the Welshman as he was overlooked by the Frenchman in his previous stint as Real Madrid manager, who preferred starting Isco, Marco Asensio and even Lucas Vazquez, over Bale.

If reports are to be believed, Bayern have been studying Bale's situation and want him as he may be sold following the arrival of Eden Hazard at the Spanish capital. The report also cites that the move favors everyone involved.

What's next?

Gareth Bale's agent claimed that his client wants to continue at the Bernabeu but that looks unlikely. Meanwhile, ZIdane is preparing a revamp at the club which may see Bale depart to make way for the incoming Galacticos.

Bale's move to the German league would be a win-win situation for everyone involved and the Bavarians believe that their good relationship with the Spanish giants will make the process less complicated.

