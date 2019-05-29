×
Real Madrid Transfer News: Hazard will join the Galacticos on the 3rd of June

Nidhun Thankachan
ANALYST
Rumors
396   //    29 May 2019, 15:40 IST

Leicester City v Chelsea FC - Premier League
Leicester City v Chelsea FC - Premier League

What's the story?

La Liga giant Real Madrid are set to announce the signing of Chelsea and Belgium superstar Eden Hazard this Sunday, after the Champions League final. Hazard is set to take the field for the final time for the Blues tomorrow, as Chelsea take on Arsenal in the UEFA Europa League final in Baku, Azerbaijan.

In case you didn't know...

Elected the Chelsea Player of the Season and the EPL Fans Player of the Season for his exploits in 2018-19 for the Blues, Hazard also won the Silver Ball as the tournament's second best player at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

A winger also capable of playing as a false 9, the 28-year-old Belgian has recorded 19 goals and 16 assists across all competitions for Chelsea this season, helping them finish third in the Premier League and qualify for the UEFA Europa League finals. He has also been in fine form for Belgium post the World Cup, having scored 3 goals in two UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers so far.

The heart of the matter

Real Madrid has struggled to find an able replacement for talisman Cristiano Ronaldo who departed for Juventus in July 2018. Los Blancos have had a shambolic 2018-19 season, finishing a dismal third in La Liga and crashing out of both the Copa del Rey and the UEFA Champions League in the early knockout stages.

Hazard is seen as the answer to Real Madrid's woes with manager Zinedine Zidane reportedly being a huge fan of the player. The report claims that Hazard will be presented on the 3rd of June and then after that, the mission is to sign Luka Jovic and Ferland Mendy.

What's next?

Hazard is set to start for Chelsea against Arsenal tomorrow in the UEFA Europa League final. Kickoff is set for tomorrow, 12:30 AM IST.

Real Madrid head to the USA next for the International Champions Cup, a pre-season friendly tournament. They take on German champions Bayern Munich in their tournament opener, slated for 21st July.

Europa League 2018-19 Chelsea Real Madrid CF Football Eden Hazard Zinedine Zidane
