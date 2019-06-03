Real Madrid willing to pay €100 million to sign world-class defender, European giants want Sergio Ramos and will pay for him, and more Real Madrid transfer news: June 3, 2019

Real Madrid CF v SD Huesca - La Liga

Hello and welcome to the Real Madrid transfer news and rumours for the day! Here are the top stories for the day surrounding the Galacticos!

Vallejo wants Madrid stay

Real Madrid defender Jesus Vallejo has claimed that he wants to stay at the club next season. When asked about whether Zidane has spoken to him about his plans for the future, he stated that they only talk about the recently-concluded season.

The Spaniard claimed that he is very happy at Real Madrid and wants to stay at the club because he feels loved by everyone. He also added that Zidane gave him confidence in the last few games and that he is looking forward to next season.

"We [Vallejo and Zidane] only talk about how the season has gone," Vallejo said. "But I am clear that I want to stay.

"I want to stay. I am very happy in the club and I feel very loved by the fans as well as by my team-mates.

"The coach also gave me confidence in the last matches. I'm looking forward to the new season to help the team.

Speaking about last season, Vallejo stated that it was complex due to the injuries he suffered but that it ended up improving him to a certain extent. He finished off by stating that he was happy with how he finished but that the team as a whole have to improve next season.

"It has been a complicated season, especially at the beginning due to injuries. It's not been easy, but it made me improve myself.

"I am very happy with how I finished, for having done it playing and finding myself well. As for the team, we have to improve and learn a lot from this year."

1 / 4 NEXT