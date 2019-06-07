Real Madrid Transfer News: Kylian Mbappe wants to play under Zinedine Zidane

Perez and Zidane have been chasing Kylian Mbappe for a while now.

What's the story?

According to the Spanish sports daily AS, Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe fancies playing under his compatriot Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid.

In case you didn't know...

After spending time at the youth system of French outfit AS Monaco, Mbappe broke out into the first-team squad in December 2015.

The French sharpshooter helped AS Monaco lift the Ligue 1 title in his first full season as a first-team player, with the French club also mounting a laudable challenge in the Champions League.

However, his stay at Monaco was short-lived as Paris Saint-Germain initially signed him on loan in the summer of 2017 before making his move permanent next summer for a reported fee of €135 million, thus making him the most expensive teenager ever.

Last season, Mbappe scored 39 goals and set up another 17 in 43 appearances across all competitions. His goalscoring exploits helped PSG defend their league title.

The heart of the matter

It has been claimed that Mbappe wants to leave PSG, amid transfer speculations linking him with a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Zidane and Florentino Perez are planning a summer overhaul and would be willing to spend a mammoth sum to secure the services of the French prodigy.

Despite dominating the domestic league, PSG have repeatedly failed to leave their mark on the European front. Considering the current scenarios and Mbappe's desire to play for Zidane, his transfer to the 13-time European Champions looks more likely than ever.

As per the report, Perez checked out the situation on Wednesday as he visited the 69th FIFA Congress.

The pressure of Financial Fair Play and repeated Champions League disappointments might lead to the transfer of Mbappe to the Spanish capital.

What's next?

It remains to be seen if Real Madrid, who are reportedly on the verge of signing Eden Hazard from Chelsea, make a serious move for Mbappe this summer.