Real Madrid Transfer News: Los Blancos dragged into Kylian Mbappe-Thomas Tuchel tussle

Kylian Mbappe is being linked with a move to Real Madrid again

Kylian Mbappe was involved in an angry confrontation with Thomas Tuchel on the touchline this weekend, as the youngster did not agree with his manager's decision to withdraw him prematurely in Paris Saint-Germain's 5-0 victory against Montpellier in Ligue 1. The incidents sparked rumours that Mbappe was forcing the issue to secure a move away from the Parisian club, leading to inevitable rumours about a potential transfer to Real Madrid.

Spanish publication Marca have shed light on the matter, claiming that Los Blancos are keeping tabs on the World Cup winner with the view of signing him in the upcoming transfer windows. Mbappe's contract at the club runs out in the summer of 2022 and the Frenchman has no intention of even discussing a contract extension, as he wants to be in a position of power to decide his future destination.

Neither club president Florentino Perez, nor manager Zinedine Zidane have hidden their admiration for the player and Mbappe himself as waxed lyrical about Los Blancos countless times, as he aims to emulate Cristiano Ronaldo's glittering legacy at the club. A defining factor of any deal between the two parties is also the excellent relationship between Perez and Nasser Al-Khelaifi, which could prove to be pivotal to the La Liga club's pursuit of the player.

The Ligue 1 champions have proved time and again that they will not budge from their valuation and although there is an air of inevitability around the fact that Mbappe will one day ply his trade with Real Madrid, PSG are insistent that any deal involving the player will have to be in their own terms.

