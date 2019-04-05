Real Madrid Transfer news: Los Blancos looking to offload players worth €500M for a necessary overhaul of the squad

Sayan Chatterjee FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 305 // 05 Apr 2019, 20:29 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Valencia CF v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

What's the story?

According to a report from Spanish media outlet AS, Real Madrid are planning to sell players worth €500 million in the approaching summer.

In case you didn't know..

Real Madrid has endured an abysmal season considering their sky-high standards. Los Blancos suffered a premature exit from the Champions League against Ajax in the Round of 16 and were knocked out from the Copa Del Rey by Barcelona.

The latest defeat of the Spanish giants came against Valencia was their ninth defeat in the La Liga this campaign and their first loss after Zinedine Zidane's return. As a result, Real Madrid is currently 3rd in the La Liga table, 13 points behind leaders Barcelona.

It goes without saying that numerous stars failed poorly over the span of the campaign which is why Florentino Perez is desperate for changes.

The heart of the matter

In what is going to be a busy summer for them, the Madrid hierarchy has decided to offload some key figures of their squad worth €500 million to pave the way for new signings and to balance their accounts.

According to the report, several key players like Gareth Bale, Isco, Marcelo, James and Kovacic can be sold. These players are valued less than €100 million but Bale can be sold at a higher price than his market value.

Real Madrid summer clear-out could bring in over 500m euroshttps://t.co/T3KLn1bYfw — AS English (@English_AS) April 5, 2019

There are reports that Raphael Varane will be trying to leave this summer and Toni Kroos may be on the way out too, and they are the two most valuable players on the list.

Rumour rating: 7/10

Florentino Perez is well aware of the fact that the current squad needs reinforcements and he has promised new manager world class signings.

Advertisement

AS remains a reliable source when it comes to matters regarding Spain and it is likely that Real Madrid board offload their stars to make way for new signings, which will not be a risk financially.

What's next?

Real Madrid has little to play for this season but the players will be keen to make an impact when the Los Blancos host Eibar next in the La Liga.

Advertisement