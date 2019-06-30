Real Madrid Transfer News: Los Blancos make an offer for Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek

De Graafschap v Ajax - Eredivisie

What’s the story?

According to reports from Spanish media outlet AS, Real Madrid have made their move to sign Ajax midfielder, Donny van de Beek. The Spanish giants have submitted their first bid for the talented Ajax star.

In case you didn’t know…

The 22-year-old has garnered huge attention from top clubs across Europe due to his consistent performances for club in the past season. The Dutch midfielder racked up 17 goals and 13 assists in all competitions for Ajax and helped the Dutch giants win the domestic double in the 2018/19 season.

The Dutch international also bagged 3 goals and 2 assists in the Champions League, playing a crucial role in Ajax's dream run in the competition. Known for his attacking calibre in the final third, Donny van de Beek is extremely agile and can help out in the defence too. The 22-year-old is mature and versatile with a plethora of skills in his talent-set.

The heart of the matter

In a recent interview, Wesley Sneijder has claimed that both of them talked about Real Madrid when they were on a vacation together. Sneijder said,

"If you have so much character and prove it also in the field means that you deserve to play for Real Madrid. I think his move to Real is better than all the other offers, which are also great."

"We talked a lot about Real Madrid there too. It's the most beautiful club in the world, period. Just look at his story. Without taking anything away from Ajax, Real Madrid is perfect."

According to the report, Real Madrid have made their first offer for the talented midfielder. Zinedine Zidane has informed the Los Blancos hierarchy about his preference for Paul Pogba but the board is inclined to signing Spurs playmaker, Christian Eriksen. Despite that, Zidane and Madrid board are keeping their options open, in case they fail to land their targets.

Real Madrid are one of the eight clubs to submit an offer for the 22-year-old. They will have to pay between €50 million and €60 million to land the midfielder.

What's next?

Van de Beek is said to be plan C for Real Madrid and the cheapest option for the La Liga side. Furthermore, the midfielder might not be a regular in the starting eleven among the likes of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos.