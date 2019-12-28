Real Madrid Transfer News: Los Blancos set to offer €70m for Napoli's Fabian Ruiz

Sai Teja

Fabian Ruiz in action for Napoli

Fabian Ruiz has come into the spotlight once again concerning his future with Napoli, with La Gazzetta dello Sport now reporting via Football Italia that Real Madrid are set to offer up to €70m for the Spaniard. Ruiz, who was purchased for a relatively cheap figure of €30m by Napoli in the summer of 2018 has grown into one of the most in-demand midfielders in Europe.

Los Blancos have been monitoring his progress for some time now and are ready to swoop in for the 23-year-old as part of a much-anticipated revamp in midfield, with star midfielder and Ballon d'Or winner Luka Modric needing to be replaced as he is on the wrong side of 30. Paul Pogba of Manchester United, Christian Eriksen of Tottenham Hotspur, and a host of other stellar names have been linked with Real over the last few months.

According to the report, the arrival of Gennaro Gattuso at San Paulo has been a cause for Ruiz to reconsider his future. On first impressions, the former AC Milan player and coach has implemented a 4-3-3 with midfield dynamo Allan at the heart of it, which could disrupt Ruiz's position in the side. The 23-year-old has featured in 15 Serie A fixtures and 6 UEFA Champions League games this season.

The former Real Betis man, who was an important figure for the side under Carlo Ancelotti, could seek to move to the Santiago Bernabeu for the chance to fight for top honours in his homeland. The report further states that the fee that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is willing to offer Napoli chief Aurelio De Laurentiis could be too much for the latter to miss out on.