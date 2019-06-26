Real Madrid Transfer News: Los Blancos to turn to Donny van de Beek if they fail in Pogba pursuit

Zidane has been very busy this transfer window

Paul Pogba has been on Real Madrid's radar for quite some time now. The French midfielder has publicly stated that it may be the right time for him to seek a new challenge, but his hefty transfer fee remains a stumbling block.

The club hierarchy have set their eyes on Ajax's Donny van de Beek as a back-up option to Pogba if a deal for the Manchester United star fails to materialise.

Real Madrid have been on a spending spree this summer, acquiring the likes of Eder Militao, Rodrygo, Ferland Mendy, Luka Jovic and star-signing Eden Hazard to their ranks, spending a total in excess of €300 million in the process.

However, a midfield signing still remains a priority for manager Zinedine Zidane, with United's Paul Pogba touted to become the latest Galactico signing. However, the Red Devils are demanding a huge fee of €160 million to let their star player go, which is being deemed as too high.

According to reports, Real Madrid are closely monitoring Ajax's 22-year-old midfielder van de Beek. They have identified him as a 'Plan B', with his €60 million valuation much closer to what Los Blancos are willing to spend on a midfield signing.

Van de Beek was a crucial member of the Ajax team who made it to the Champions League semi-final by knocking out the likes of Real Madrid and Juventus on their way. Playing just behind the attacking trio of David Neres, Dusan Tadic and Hakim Ziyech, the Dutchman clocked up 9 goals and 10 assists in 28 Eredivisie starts last season.

The Ajax academy graduate would provide Zidane's side with more physicality and a more direct approach than the midfielders he has at his disposal. He is also wonderful on the ball and may link up well with the likes of Hazard and Jovic.

Paul Pogba's transfer can become one of the longest sagas of the summer, and hence Madrid may pursue the more viable signing of van de Beek sooner rather than later.