Real Madrid Transfer News: Los Blancos will look to sign Neymar if they fail to land Paul Pogba

International Champions Cup 2017 - Real Madrid v FC Barcelona

What’s the story?

The transfer saga surrounding Neymar is getting more and more complicated with each passing day. Fresh reports suggest that if Real Madrid fail in their bid to land Paul Pogba, they will turn their attention towards Neymar.

In case you didn’t know…

Things are getting ugly between Paris Saint-Germain and their record signing Neymar. The Brazilian is looking to secure a move away from the French capital and the relation between the club and player seems to be beyond repair. Barcelona were linked with making a move for Neymar this summer, and it seems fellow La Liga giants Real Madrid are now interested in the Brazil international.

The heart of the matter

It has been claimed that Real Madrid will try to bring in Neymar, should they fail to lure Manchester United midfielder Pogba to the Spanish capital by the end of the Premier League transfer window.

The Brazilian has been heavily linked with a return to former club Barcelona, but there has been no concrete offer put forward by the Catalans till now, and with Pogba's transfer getting more and more complicated, Real Madrid management feel that Neymar would be the ideal signing for the club.

Earlier reports suggested that the French champions had asked the player to stay for one more season, but the Brazilian seems to be hell-bent on leaving PSG.

PSG do not want to keep the 27-year-old against his wishes and are therefore keen to negotiate a permanent transfer rather than a loan move with an obligation to buy. It is yet to be seen if any club would be willing to match the Parisians' valuation of Neymar.

Real Madrid have not tabled an offer as of yet and would weigh their options before signing the Brazilian, keeping in mind they signed Eden Hazard earlier this summer. Barcelona look like the front-runners but if it were up to PSG, they would rather sell to Real Madrid, given their strained relationship with the Catalans.

What's next?

The Premier League transfer window ends on August 9, before the league commences, and Pogba's transfer to Real Madrid looks tough as Manchester United have still not made moves to sign his replacement.

It will be interesting to see where Neymar plies his trade next season.