Real Madrid transfer news: Kylian Mbappe makes two huge demands to join Real Madrid, update on Brahim Diaz and more - December 15, 2018

Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
3.64K   //    15 Dec 2018, 22:44 IST

He makes some huge demands
Hello and welcome to the Real Madrid latest transfer news and rumours of the day! Here are the top stories surrounding the Galacticos…

#5 Pogba to Real

Paul Pogba’s time at the Old Trafford hasn’t been as great as he would have hoped for. When he made a world record move to the Theatre of Dreams in 2016, he was the hottest midfield talent in the world.

Two years down the line, however, things haven’t been any good for the Frenchman at the Old Trafford. As a result, former Manchester United star Andre Kanchelskis believes that he should move to a club where his playing style is suited.

“I think Paul Pogba will be seeking a move to Real Madrid this summer. I don’t think his style of play is suited for the Premier League,” Andrei Kanchelskis said.

Kanchelskis thinks that the Frenchman’s playing style suits Italy and Spain more, but warned him that he might not fit the system of Barcelona. As a result, he thinks Real Madrid is better for Pogba.

“We will see his brilliance in the Italian or Spanish league. He may not suit the Barcelona style of play, but he’s perfect for Real Madrid. He’ll be able to express himself more freely on the field for them.”

Citing the example of Maradona, who moved from Barcelona to Napoli to become one of the best players of all time, Kanchelskis stated that Pogba’s lack of consistency is a testament that he should join a team that suits him.

“Pogba has failed to show consistency with his performances since joining United and it’s time for a change. If Pogba wants to go down as a great, he needs to find a team that suits his play.

“Maradona never found his feet properly at Barcelona but turned in to a world beater at Napoli and I think this could be the same for Pogba.”

Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Writing was just a hobby I picked to escape from the stress of A-levels. And now, it is exactly what pays my bills every month. Write for multiple platforms with interest in both football and cricket. Have a tendency to be on the dark side.
