Real Madrid Transfer News: Paris Saint-Germain to swap Alphonse Areola for Keylor Navas

Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas is on the verge of joining Paris Saint-Germain, and if reports coming out of France are to believed, Alphonse Areola has found an agreement with Real Madrid to go the other way. The Parisians are set to loan the Frenchman for a year and pay a sum of €13 million to sign the Costa Rican.

Real Madrid signed Thibaut Courtois last year from Chelsea and things began looking complicated for Keylor Navas. Despite that, Zinedine Zidane and Julen Lopetegui were able to convince the three-time Champions League winner to stay.

Zidane has made it pretty clear that Courtois is going to be the first choice goalkeeper this season and therefore the Costa Rican is eager to seal a move. Navas wants regular game time which he won't be getting at the Spanish capital, while he will be able to earn a higher salary than what he was earning in Madrid.

Zidane was against the idea of letting the 32-year-old leave but was unable to convince him as PSG offered him assurances of being their first choice, meanwhile, he did not want to play second fiddle to Courtois.

Earlier, reports suggested that Navas will stay put in Madrid. Due to this, Los Blancos loaned out Andriy Lunin and Luca Zidane to Real Valladolid and Racing Santander respectively and therefore the Spanish giants will bring in Areola to be Courtois' backup.

If the deal does go through, the Costa Rican will be remembered by Madridistas fondly by all for his selfless attitude, terrific work ethic and contributing to their unprecedented three consecutive Champions League titles.