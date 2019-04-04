Real Madrid Transfer news: PSG enter the race for unsettled key player amid Juventus, Manchester United and Bayern Munich interest

Sayan Chatterjee FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 303 // 04 Apr 2019, 15:11 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Valencia CF v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

What's the story?

According to reports from Spanish media outlet AS, Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain are the latest club to join the race for Real Madrid's wantaway star, Raphael Varane.

In case you didn't know...

Raphael Varane has been recently linked with a move away from Real Madrid for a change of scenery. The French star won numerous accolades in the past eight years since his arrival in 2011/12 season.

The 25-year-old centre back arrived when he was just 18 and has grown to be the mainstay in Los Blancos' defence beside Sergio Ramos, more so after the departure of Pepe.

The 25-year-old French defender was a key piece in Real Madrid side which won four Champions League in five years and the French side which won the World Cup in 2018.

Varane will turn 26 this April and still has three years left on his contract with a release clause of €500 million after he signed a new one last year.

Zidane played down reports of a possible move away of the Star defender in the upcoming summer. In a recent interview, the French coach said:

"I don't want a Madrid without Varane. He's a young player, he's been here for eight years, he's doing fine."

"There are many things that come out. He didn't say anything to me. He's at the best club in the world and he knows it, he's won a lot of things."

The heart of the matter

Juventus, Manchester United and Bayern Munich are all keeping tabs on Raphael Varane and the Ligue 1 giants are the latest suitors for the Los Blancos player.

Advertisement

According to the report, PSG hierarchy feels Varane is an ideal replacement for the veteran centre-back, Thiago Silva. The Brazilian defender will be 35 when his contract expires in 2020, which is why the Ligue 1 club is desperate for a replacement.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are already preparing to replace Varane, with Napoli star Kalidou Koulibaly and Atletico's Jose Gimenez top on their shortlist.

What's next?

Real Madrid will not be willing to let an asset like Varane leave easily in the summer.

Los Blancos will face Eibar next in the LaLiga.

Advertisement