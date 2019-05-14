×
Real Madrid Transfer News: PSG set to make €210m bid for three Los Blancos stars

Samyak Tripathi
ANALYST
News
782   //    14 May 2019, 13:06 IST

Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final
Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final

What’s the story?

Paris Saint-Germain are interested in the Real Madrid trio of Gareth Bale, Isco and Toni Kroos. The French champions could make a move for the players in the upcoming summer transfer window.

In case you didn’t know..

Real Madrid are expected to be active in the summer transfer window as they plan to rebuild their squad after an abysmal season. PSG too had a sub-par season as they once again failed to win the UEFA Champions League.

It is expected that Real Madrid will be making big signings but it will be accompanied by some star departures, and Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly keeping tabs on Bale, Isco and Kroos.

Real Madrid, who have already secred the signing of Porto star Eder Militao, have been heavily linked with Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic and Paul Pogba. If Los Blancos are seriously interested about these three players, they have to make room for them by offloading players of their own.

The heart of the matter

Paris Saint-Germain want Isco, Kroos and Bale as Edinson Cavani and Julian Draxler's future are unclear. The Parisians are reportedly readying a massive bid of €210 million for the three Real Madrid stars.

It is somewhat clear from Zinedine Zidane's actions that Bale's time at the Bernabeu is over and he is not counting on the Welshman for next season. Meanwhile, it is still unclear whether Zidane has plans for Kroos and Isco.

The German and the Spaniard have been instrumental to Zidane's success in his first spell at the club. The Frenchman adored Isco to such an extent that he was forced to make a change in his formation when he shifted from 4-3-3 to 4-4-2 diamond at the expense of Bale to accommodate him and maximize his potential.

What's next?

It will be interesting to see how the two clubs negotiate. Isco and Kroos may have a future at Real Madrid next season but it seems Bale is on his way out of the club. If a deal does materialize, it remains to be seen if Los Blancos pursue PSG's Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in exchange.

Tags:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Paris Saint-Germain Football Gareth Bale Isco Real Madrid Transfer News PSG Transfer News La Liga Transfer News
