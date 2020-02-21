Real Madrid Transfer News: Raheem Sterling discusses potential move to the Los Blancos; praises Zinedine Zidane for his work at the club

Manchester City v Manchester United - Carabao Cup: Semi Final

Manchester City star Raheem Sterling spoke candidly ahead of the mega Champions League Round of 16 tie against Real Madrid, and the 25-year-old forward opened up on the possibility of playing for the Spanish giants one day.

The England star sat down with Diario AS earlier today to look ahead to the game at the Santiago Bernabeu next week and was all praises for the Los Blancos and the work Zinedine Zidane has done with the club. Sterling was asked if he would like to play for Real Madrid one day to which the England International replied:

"It’s one of those things… Right now I’m at City and I’m really happy. But I say Real Madrid are a fantastic club, when you see the white shirt you know exactly what the club stands for, it’s massive. But at the same time, I have a contract with City now and I have to respect this. But it’s a fantastic club."

Sterling spoke nicely of the current Madrid manager Zidane who aims to win the LaLiga title this season having won three Champions Leagues with his former club. The Manchester City winger claimed that winning back to back European crowns can never be down to just luck, it certainly requires a winning mentality as well. Commenting on Zidane as a manager, Sterling said:

"I think to win the Champions League so many times especially in a row as well is very difficult. I don’t think that’s luck, it’s definitely a formula. Some people have that winning mentality and he wins by any means."

Madrid have often been linked with a move for Sterling in the past and he will be one of the players who will once again be on Zidane's shortlist for the upcoming summer's transfer window.

The likes of Sadio Mane and Kylian Mbappe are touted to replace Gareth Bale at the club, however, with the Champions League ban on the Cityzens, Sterling could become an option for the current LaLiga leaders. Sterling was asked to comment on those rumours to which he replied:

"No one knows what the future will hold. I am a player and I am always open to challenges but right now my challenge is at Manchester City. In the future, hopefully, who knows."

The 25-year-old winger refused to decline a potential future move to the Bernabeu which will surely invite Florentino Perez and Zidane to look at the possibility of potentially signing him in the upcoming summer transfer window.

