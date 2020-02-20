3 possible destinations for Pep Guardiola in the summer

Where will Pep Guardiola be at the start of next season?

Manchester City’s UEFA ban could have far-reaching consequences in the future of the club. The current Premier League champions have been handed a 2-year ban from the UEFA Champions League and a €30m fine due to breaching of Financial Fair Play rules. While the ban is subject to appeal by the club, there’s no denying that it is a serious setback to the club’s plans.

There’s no denying that the ban would make it harder for City to entice world class talents to the Etihad in the coming seasons. Holding on to their prized assets will also be a concern, as their squad might be raided by clubs offering Champions League football. However, one of the biggest concerns for City at the moment will be the future of the man who single-handedly turned their fortunes around on the pitch – Pep Guardiola.

The Spaniard had previously spoken of a desire to continue managing at the Etihad beyond the summer, but might be forced to reconsider his decision in the wake of the ban. If he does want to seek greener pastures, Guardiola will not be short of suitors around Europe and today, we present you 3 possible destinations for the Catalan in the summer.

3. Juventus

Guardiola would relish teaming up with Ronaldo

Even though Maurizio Sarri has performed admirably in Turin this season, there’s still a general notion that the task at hand might be too big for the former Chelsea manager. The Old Lady have been linked with Guardiola and having courted the Catalan manager for quite some time, the recent developments at Manchester could certainly have the Serie A giants circling City like sharks.

For Guardiola, a move to Turin might be enticing, given that he is yet to set foot in Italy as a manager. On the other hand, taking charge of a side craving for the Champions League trophy would also appeal to him. Juventus have a stellar squad, plus there’s also the prospect of working with Cristiano Ronaldo and he could be the only man who has managed both players. The Serie A giants are not averse to spending money in the transfer market either, which would suit Guardiola’s requirements.

There are some rumours that Juventus have a pre-agreement in place with the former Bayern Munich manager, but there’s nothing conclusive in those reports. Guardiola has also received a seal of approval from Alessandro Del Piero, who believes that the Spaniard would be perfect for the Old Lady.

I think Guardiola is a good fit for every club for what he did in the past and what he is doing now… he won in Germany he won in Spain and now I guess what is missing is Italy and France.

It could be really interesting to see him in Italy definitely. This summer should be a hot summer, also in football!

