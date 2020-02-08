×
Real Madrid Transfer News: Kylian Mbappe will not be allowed to leave Paris Saint-Germain in the summer

Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Rumors
Modified 08 Feb 2020, 16:54 IST

Kylian Mbappe will not be allowed to leave PSG this summer
Kylian Mbappe will not be allowed to leave PSG this summer

Paris Saint-Germain will not allow Kylian Mbappe to leave the Ligue 1 side this summer, even though his deal runs out 2 years later, Marca reports. The Frenchman’s future has been in doubt ever since the infamous touchline spat with PSG coach Thomas Tuchel. Real Madrid remain long term suitors of Mbappe, who is touted as a future Ballon d’Or winner and is already one of the best players in the world.

The Spanish giants are not the only club monitoring the player, but it now appears that their wait might extend beyond this summer. PSG are adamant that their star player will not leave this summer and they have even informed the player of their stance.

PSG trying to convince Mbappe to sign a contract extension

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi is rumored to have revealed the club’s position to the player and his representatives. The player has been informed that the French giants will not be involved in any negotiations over the summer. That might come as a huge blow for Los Blancos and Zinedine Zidane, who were looking forward to Mbappe’s arrival at the Santiago Bernabeu in the near future.

Meanwhile, PSG will step up their efforts to convince Mbappe to sign a contract extension. The Frenchman’s current deal will expire on 30th June 2022, but the French champions are desperate to prolong his stay at the French capital. Mbappe has turned down all offers so far and while the exact reason for his refusal to sign an extension is not known, money is reportedly not the issue.

However, PSG are determined to continue their efforts and will not indulge in any transfer negotiations during this time. The club are also prepared to let him leave for free if Mbappe continues to stall negotiations. On the other hand, PSG sporting director Leonardo is trying to play the peacemaker between the Frenchman and Tuchel, as the club is desperate to reestablish peace at the club. Mbappe, reportedly, is also eager for a peaceful solution.

If, however, problems continue to persist between player and manager, the club might have to take a tough call. It is believed that Tuchel’s future could depend on PSG’s performance in the UEFA Champions League. A failure to succeed in the tournament could seriously hamper the German manager’s position at the club, which is already under scrutiny after a deteriorating relationship with PSG’s prized asset.

Also Read: Top 5 Premier League signings from the January transfer window

Published 08 Feb 2020, 16:54 IST
La Liga 2019-20 Real Madrid CF Football Paris Saint-Germain Football Kylian Mbappe Real Madrid Transfer News PSG Transfer News La Liga Transfer News
