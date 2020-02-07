Top 5 Premier League signings from the January transfer window

Deepungsu Pandit

Bruno Fernandes was a fantastic signing in January, but was he the best business done in the month?

The month of January has always held a special significance to football clubs in Europe, as it provides them with an option to strengthen their squad. The start to this year was similarly eventful as clubs scrambled to compete for the players of their choice. In the Premier League, teams indulged in the market but did not restrict their search for talent in the country alone; players were targeted from around Europe and the world.

While things began a bit slowly, the winter transfer window picked up pace by the second half of the month and ended with a bang on a very active transfer deadline day. While Chelsea, Manchester City, and Bournemouth allowed players to leave but refrained from making additions to the squad, other clubs in the league made at least one signing in the month.

From loan deals to permanent moves, January saw a lot of activity in the Premier League, but who are the top 5 signings from the winter transfer window? Read on to find out.

#5 Sander Berge (Genk to Sheffield United, £22m)

Sander Berge

The Norwegian midfielder joined Sheffield United from Genk on the penultimate day of the transfer window, in a deal worth £22m. It was a club-record move for the Blades, who have enjoyed a fantastic run in the Premier League this season. And Sander Berge could yet turn out to be the perfect man to take them forward.

The 21-year-old is one of the hottest properties of Europe at the moment and has shown a lot of promise in his career so far. The Norwegian was linked with Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, and Burnley, so the Blades certainly managed a coup of sorts by convincing him to make the move to Bramall Lane.

Ardent followers of Norwegian football have very high hopes from Berge and consider him to be of the same class as Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard. Besides playing in the Champions League and starring in the Belgian league for his former club, the Norwegian has also picked up 20 caps for his country so far, so he could turn out to be a fantastic piece of business.

Sheffield United are currently 6th in the table, a point behind Tottenham Hotspur on 5th and 5 behind Chelsea on 4th. Despite performing exceedingly well, Chris Wilder was wary that his team needed to continuously improve to stay among the big boys, so the arrival of the Norwegian will delight him.s

