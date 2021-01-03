Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Club closing in on Bayern Munich superstar's signature, Blancos eye shock move for Premier League forward, and more — 3rd January 2021

After a disappointing draw 1-1 away at Elche in midweek, Real Madrid returned to winning ways against Celta Vigo with a 2-0 victory at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano. Zinedine Zidane's Blancos have now climbed to the top of LaLiga Santander's standings, albeit having played three games more than city rivals Atletico Madrid, who sit in second place.

Real Madrid are set to return to their travels as they face Osasuna away from home come Sunday. Ahead of the game, here, we take a look at the latest Blancos news.

Real Madrid set to complete David Alaba signing

David Alaba in action for Bayern Munich

Spanish champions Real Madrid are said to be closing in on the signing of Bayern Munich star David Alaba. The Austrian international, who is set to become a free agent soon, has been at the heart of one of the most high-profile transfer sagas ahead of the summer window with the likes of Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, Barcelona, and other clubs interested in him.

However, it appears that Real Madrid — the club that Alaba reportedly prefers to join — are set to win the race for Alaba. MARCA reports that Real Madrid have made an offer to Alaba which will see him earn €10m-per-season, and state that Zinedine Zidane is also keen on signing the versatile Bayern Munich star. His contract will expire on June 30, allowing him to join Los Blancos as a free agent.

Inter star Christian Eriksen offered to Real Madrid

Internazionale outcast Christian Eriksen has been offered to both Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, as per reports in Spain. The Dane, who was once a well-documented target for the Blancos and Manchester United, has seen his career come to a standstill after a nightmare spell in Milan. Inter CEO Beppe Marotta has already confirmed that Eriksen is set for a move away from the club.

Christian Eriksen is the only player that has played in a UEFA club final in each of the last two seasons:



2018-19: 🥈 #UCLFinal

2019-20: 🥈 #UELFinal



Unfortunately, the same outcome a year later. 😑 pic.twitter.com/EcYpnhoNZA — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 21, 2020

The report also adds that a move to either of the Madrid clubs appears unlikely given the ongoing pandemic and its financial implications. Eriksen moved to Inter for a fee of €20m from Tottenham Hotspur.

Real Madrid plot 'big' move for Mo Salah

Liverpool superstar Mo Salah

Zinedine Zidane's men are said to be eying a move for Liverpool superstar Mo Salah ahead of the summer transfer window, as per reports. The Blancos have been linked with a host of attacking players including the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, and others, and Salah appears to be the latest name to this list. The report claims that Salah is Real Madrid's 'big target' heading into the summer window.

The Egyptian superstar's future has come into question after he refused to rule out a transfer away from Anfield to either of LaLiga's Clasico giants. Salah's former Egypt teammate Mohamed Aboutrika fuelled the speculation even further after revealing that Liverpool are contemplating selling Salah for 'economic purposes' and that his compatriot is unhappy at Liverpool.

هناك اهتمام كبير بريال مدريد على محمد صلاح. هذا هو الهدف الرئيسي للصيف المقبل@MoSalah



Real Madrid are strongly interested in #Salah. He is the big target for next summer.#Transfers @SkySport pic.twitter.com/4aMxI95jpH — Angelo Mangiante (@angelomangiante) January 2, 2021

Apart from Salah, Real Madrid have also been linked with a move for Manchester United superstar Paul Pogba ahead of the summer window as well.

