Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Club confirm departure of superstar, Brazilian ace edging close to Bernabeu exit, and more — 14th January 2021

Real Madrid are just hours away from kicking off their Supercopa de Espana semi-final against Athletic Club in Magala to find out who will join Barcelona in playing the final of the competition. The Blaugrana got through to the final after playing a tightly-contested game against Real Sociedad and got through on penalties.

Ahead of the Blancos' crucial clash, here, we take a look at the latest Real Madrid transfer news.

Luka Modric offers update on ongoing contract talks

Real Madrid star Luka Modric

Real Madrid veteran Luka Modric gave the Blancos faithful a positive update on his ongoing contract talks with the club. The Croat has been a vital player amidst a superb run of results for Real Madrid. The midfielder's contract is set to expire come summer and his impressive performances have led to talks over a contract extension.

Speaking on the his contract situation, Modric was quoted saying;

"My renewal? It's going good, I'm talking with the club and I'm happy with it but I can't tell you anything more now."

Luka Modric's game by numbers vs. Gladbach:



107 touches

100% take-ons completed

94% pass accuracy

54 passes in opp.half

11 final third entries

6 duels won

5 recoveries

4 take-ons completed

3 shots

2 fouls won



Bossing it at 35-years old. pic.twitter.com/0UADzkqQNB — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 9, 2020

The 35-year-old Ballon d'Or winner is reportedly set to sign a contract extension until the summer of 2022. Real Madrid would hope to follow up Modric's extension with that of Sergio Ramos as well.

Advertisement

Eder Militao to Spurs gathering momentum

Real Madrid defender Eder Militao

Real Madrid defender Eder Militao has been strongly linked with a departure from the club in recent weeks, and the rumours linking him with an exit are beginning to intensify. The Blancos star has failed to break into the XI and has struggled for minutes in Zidane's side, making just three starts so far this season, with all of them ending in defeat. Zidane has also made it clear with his team selection that Nacho is ahead of him in the pecking order.

A report from Spanish outlet Defensa Central claims that Real Madrid coach Zidane will not oppose a potential loan or a deal with an option to purchase of the talented Brazilian should he seek a move away from the club. However, they add that Real Madrid want them to pay Militao's full salary for the remainder of the campaign, which is a figure estimated to be around €2.5m.

Advertisement

Official: Luka Jovic rejoins Eintracht Frankfurt on loan from Real Madrid

Eintracht Frankfurt have confirmed that they have re-signed their former star Luka Jovic on a loan deal until the end of the season. The Serb, who made his name with a string of phenomenal displays for the Bundesliga club in the 2018/19 campaign but much like Militao, who arrived in the same window, Jovic failed to adapt to life at Real Madrid with just two goals to show for in 32 games for the club.

In an official statement released by the club, they said;

"Eintracht Frankfurt can count on the services of Luka Jovic until the end of this season. The striker, who played for the Eagles between 2017 and 2019, returns to the club on loan from Real Madrid."

Jovic is the youngest-ever player to score five goals in a Bundesliga game as he achieved this feat in a massive 7-1 win over Fortuna Dussledof.

Reports: Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr could depart club amidst rumours of bust-up