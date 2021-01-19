Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: David Alaba's father responds to Blancos rumours, Zinedine Zidane 'personally recommends' French star, and more — 19th January 2021

Real Madrid continue their pre-match preparations to face third-tier Spanish side Alcoyano in their upcoming Copa del Rey match. Blancos coach Zinedine Zidane, despite the incredible amount of success he's enjoyed at Real Madrid, is yet to win the competition and will be hoping to do so this year as their LaLiga Santander hopes already appear to be bleak.

Cross-town rivals Atletico Madrid have a four-point lead at the top of the table along with two games in hand, and should they win both, they could be ten points clear of Real Madrid, and a staggering thirteen points above Barcelona.

Ahead of their upcoming game, here, we take a look at some of the latest Real Madrid transfer news.

Zinedine Zidane 'personally recommends' signing Odsonne Edouard

Celtic forward Odsonne Edouard

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has 'personally recommended' the signing of Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard, as per reports. The French striker has impressed profoundly for Celtic over the last couple of years and already has eleven goals and four assists to his name in 23 games this year.

With Luka Jovic loaned out, Mariano Diaz in awful form, and Karim Benzema having turned 33 in December, Real Madrid are in need of reinforcements to their strike force. Edouard, a former Paris Saint-Germain player, could fit the bill and will be a cost-effective solution, given that he is expected to command a fee of €20-25m. With his contract running out in 2022, he could be cashed in on by Celtic this summer, and Real Madrid will be ready to pounce.

AS Monaco to offer Marcelo 3-year-deal

Real Madrid defender Marcelo

French side AS Monaco are ready to offer Marcelo a three-year-deal to join them, as per reports in Spain. The Ligue 1 club are willing to offer the Real Madrid veteran a long-term contract despite him turning 33 in May and will offer him an annual wage of €6m-a-season, the same amount as their highest earner Wissam Ben Yedder.

However, for Marcelo to accept this deal, he will have to take a massive pay cut on his reported €9m-a-year salary. His current contract at Real Madrid is set to run out in 2022 and, due a lack of regular playing time after being displaced as first-choice left-back by Ferland Mendy, he could be on the move this summer. Juventus are also said to be interested in signing the Brazilian.

Real Madrid could sell Eden Hazard for Kylian Mbappe

Los Blancos spent over €100m to bring Chelsea superstar Eden Hazard to Spain for a club-record fee, but could now sell him in order to afford a move for Kylian Mbappe. The Belgian skipper has had a difficult spell at Real Madrid since his move from Stamford Bridge and the club are said to be losing patience due to his constant injuries and poor form.

392 - Eden Hazard has scored his second goal for @realmadriden in all competitions (24 appearances), the first one since October 2019 against Granada in @LaLigaEN, 392 days ago. Missile. pic.twitter.com/AflonuTcI5 — OptaJose (@OptaJose) October 31, 2020

New reports from Spain suggest that Real Madrid could be open to selling Hazard in a bid to raise funds for Kylian Mbappe. The French star remains the Spanish champions' priority target as they look to overhaul their attack and, with Hazard's value continuing to drop (currently estimated to be at €50m), they could opt to cut their ties with the former Premier League Player of the Year.

Conflicting reports over David Alaba's future

David Alaba in action for Bayern Munich

Late on Monday night, MARCA broke a huge story over David Alaba's future, saying that the Austrian's rumoured transfer to Real Madrid is a 'done deal'. Further details regarding the transfer were revealed as well, as reports suggested that he is set to move to the Santiago Bernabeu on a salary of €12m-per-season after-tax, making him one of the highest earners at the club.

These reports were further reiterated by football insider Fabrizio Romano, who claimed that Real Madrid is Alaba's 'dream' club.

David Alaba’s pre-contract with Real Madrid is ready since the beginning of January and it’s expected to be signed in the next weeks. His salary will be around €12m [after taxes] per season. #LFC made a top bid to sign him 2 weeks ago but... his dream is called Real Madrid. ⚪️ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 19, 2021

However, despite these reports, the Bayern Munich man's father, George Alaba, responded to these claims and clarified that there is no deal in place so far. Speaking on his son's future, he said;

"A decision has not yet been made, and David has not yet signed with Real. Besides Real, there are other clubs that are interested in him. For him what counts is that he wants to concentrate fully on Bayern and his performance."

It remains to be seen if Alaba does indeed move to Real Madrid or not, and if he does, then the impact on Sergio Ramos' future is yet to be clarified.

