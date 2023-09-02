Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Kylian Mbappe deal would have cost above €400 million; Los Blancos turned down Romelu Lukaku, and more - September 2, 2023

Real Madrid continued their perfect start to the season with a superb 2-1 comeback win over Getafe on Saturday (September 2) at the Santiago Bernabeu. Jude Bellingham scored the winner in the fifth minute of injury time after Joselu had equalised for the hosts early in the second half.

Meanwhile, a move for Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe would have cost Los Blancos €400 million this summer. Elsewhere, the La Liga giants turned down a move for wantaway Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku, who has joined AS Roma on loan.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on September 2, 2023:

Kylian Mbappe deal would have cost above €400 million

Kylian Mbappe is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu

A move for Kylian Mbappe would have cost Real Madrid above €400 million this summer, according to Marca.

The French forward remains a priority target for the La Liga giants, but they're planning to move for him in 2024. Mbappe’s contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires in 12 months, but the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has no plans to agree a new deal. Los Blancos want to sign the 24-year-old as a free agent next year.

Real Madrid have failed to sign the Frenchman in the last two summers and were expected to try again this summer. Carlo Ancelotti realised an urgent need for a new No. 9 following the departure of Karim Benzema to Saudi Arabia and injury to Vinicius Junior.

Benzema was previously expected to leave in 2024, and Mbappe was identified as his perfect replacement. As such, his sudden departure was expected to have a domino effect on Los Blancos’ pursuit of the 24-year-old.

However, the La Liga giants refrained from altering their plans. The club opted to sign Joselu on loan to add another option to their attack. Real Madrid never entered any negotiations with PSG to sign Mbappe this summer, as they were aware that a deal would have been extremely costly. It's now believed that the entire transfer would have cost the club an astronomical amount of money.

The La Liga giants have no intentions of paying the Parisians any transfer fee for the Frenchman. Los Blancos are still annoyed by the French champions’ decision to reject a huge bid for Mbappe in 2021.

They intend to enter negotiations with the player’s camp in January, ahead of a Bosman move next summer.

Real Madrid turned down Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku moved to the Stadio Olimpico this summer on loan.

Real Madrid turned down a chance to sign Romelu Lukaku this summer, according to The Athletic.

The Belgian forward was looking for an exit from Chelsea, and his services were offered to the La Liga giants. Ancelotti was in need for a new striker following Karim Benzema’s departure. The Italian roped in Joselu but was a bit light in attack. As such, he might have been tempted to consider Lukaku for the role.

However, Los Blancos opted not to move for the 30-year-old. The player’s poor recent form must have played on their mind while making a decision. Lukaku’s struggles since re-joining the Blues are well documented.

He spent last season on loan to Inter Milan but failed to reclaim his past form. As such, a move to the Santiago Bernabeu failed to materialise, and Lukaku had to settle for a loan deal to AS Roma.

Los Blancos satisfied with summer transfer business

Real Madrid are happy with their transfer business this summer, according to Marca.

The La Liga giants oversaw multiple departures from the Santiago Bernabeu till deadline day on September 1. While not all departees were replaced, Ancelotti did rope in quite a few new faces. One of the glaring misses was a world-class No. 9, though, to fill the shoes of Benzema.

The Italian brought in Joselu, but the Spaniard is expected to only be a stopgap solution. A new centre-back to cover for the injured Eder Militao could also have been a good addition.

However, Los Blancos are satisfied by the work done this summer and believe they're well equipped to fight for silverware this season.